Milton High sophomore Aeoden Sinclair, who won a WIAA Division 1 state title this past season, recently competed for Wisconsin RTC in a freestyle match against the Germany U20 team at the Badger State Classic.
The Milton High School sophomore and WIAA Division 1 state champion won by technical fall, 10-0, over Karamjeet Holstein in the first period to lead Wisconsin RTC to a 5-4 victory.
Wisconsin RTC earned its victory behind victories in the final two weight classes.
The final bout of the night featured high school star Koy Hopke of Wisconsin, No. 5 in the national high school rankings by FloWrestling at 220 pounds, against Yusuf Senyigit of Germany, who finished fifth in the European Junior Championships.
Hopke came out strong, securing a 7-0 lead at the break. He had two takedowns, a forced step out and an ankle lace turn in the first period. In the second period, a pair of single leg takedowns completed an 11-0 technical fall.
2019 Pan American U15 champion Greyson Clark of Wisconsin fired up his offense in the second period and secured a 12-2 technical fall over German U23 World Team member Nico Megerle at 61 kilograms (122 pounds). Clark led 4-2 at the break. Early in the second period, Clark scored a takedown which injured Megerle’s leg. Megerle was able to continue, but Clark turned him three times with gut wrenches to close out the bout.
The German team spent 10 days in Wisconsin training with the Wisconsin RTC. The Wisconsin RTC squad is hoping to send a delegation to Germany next year for a similar training and competition tour.
WISCONSIN RTC 5, GERMANY U20 4
At Waunakee
57 kilograms—Ben Davino (WRTC/Illinois) tech. fall Karamjeet Holstein (Germany), 10-0.
70—Adrian Barnowski (Germany) tech. fall Brock Bobzien (WRTC/California), 10-0.
74—Stas David Wolf (Germany) dec. Cale Anderson (WRTC/Wisconsin), 14-6.