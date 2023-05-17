MILTON — Milton High wrestling standout Aeoden Sinclair never backs away from a challenge.
If there is not one in front of him, Sinclair creates one to conquer.
The latest test was to earn a spot on the USA Wrestling U17 World Team that will compete in Istanbul from July 31 to Aug. 6.
Earning the spot in 92-kilogram division—a bit over 202 pounds—was a crowning achievement for Sinclair, who will be going after his third straight WIAA Division 1 state title next year as a senior.
“I would say it is up there,” Sinclair said. “People put a lot of value in a tournament called ‘Super 32.’ (Last year) I made the finals, but I tore my meniscus in the semifinals, so I couldn’t wrestle in the finals. So that was a big accomplishment.”
The placing led to a No. 4 ranking nationally at 195 pounds.
“I would say the two toughest tournaments for high school wrestlers are Fargo (North Dakota), your age-based World trials and Super 32,” Sinclair said. “So to-date, this is a pretty big accomplishment.”
Sinclair, who wrestles out of the Askren Wrestling Academy, won the best two-out-of-three finals match in the World Team trials against Dreshaun Ross, 2-0, with the second victory coming via a fall at 1:08.
Sinclair said he went into the finals with no thoughts of losing.
“I have a lot of confidence in my preparation and the people around me,” Sinclair said. “You’re still going to be nervous. There’s always, ‘What if I get head locked and pinned.’
“But, especially with the two-out-of-three, I thought to myself, ‘You know what? I work so hard; I know I’m better than this guy. If he catches me once, it doesn’t matter. I know I can get it back.”
Sinclair has won many national titles, including the 16U freestyle national championship in 2022 in Fargo after a third-place finish there the year before. He is ranked as the No. 5 recruit in the high school Class of 2024 and has committed to the University of Missouri.
Sinclair is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Missouri since Keegan O’Toole in 2020. O’Toole graduated from Hartland Arrowhead High School and has since won two NCAA Division I titles and is 63-3 in three seasons with the Tigers.
O’Toole and Sinclair trained together last Friday at the Askren Wrestling Academy in Hartland. Brothers Ben and Max Askren, who both went to Arrowhead and then to the University of Missouri, run the youth wrestling academy.
Ben Askren is 38 and is nationally known for both his wrestling and mixed martial arts careers. He was a two-time WIAA state champion and went on to earn two NCAA Division 1 titles at Missouri.
Sinclair is soaking in all that knowledge.
He already has tenacity. After tearing his meniscus at the Super 32 tournament, Sinclair had to wait to have surgery. That surgery came during Thanksgiving week when the Red Hawks had their first tournament of the 2022-23 season.
The next Thursday evening, Sinclair wrestled in a dual meet—with the doctor’s clearance. Wrestling likely isn’t in the recommended physical therapy activities after knee surgery, and he hadn’t been able to practice for weeks, but Sinclair wasn’t worried.
“I knew I was going to pin him,” Sinclair said. “It was only like 15 seconds. I promised them it wasn’t going to be that long.
“And, honestly, if I hadn’t wrestled, I don’t think (Milton) would have won that dual.”
Sinclair went on to post a 45-0 record, winning the Division 1 title at 220 pounds. As a sophomore, Sinclair won the 170-pound weight division state title with a 48-1 record. In the COVID 19-shortened 2021 season, Sinclair finished third in the state in the upperclassman-dominated 152-pound weight class and finished 14-3.
Coming back off knee surgery — he still goes to physical therapy every three weeks — was the first major challenge for Sinclair. He created a second one when he wrestled in the 220-pound weight division last season when he could have easily made weight a division lower at 195.
“That last day (at the state meet) I was a 191-point something,” Sinclair said. “When I was out for the surgery, I got up to like 205. But I was like, ‘If my team needs me to wrestle at 220, I’ll wrestle at 220.
“I would chalk it up to competitive nature. Plus, this dude at 195 is one of my really good friends, and I thought it would be really stupid if we had to wrestle in the finals at 195 when there was another dude who pretty much wrestles only three months of the year would get a free state title at 220.
“I want somebody who is committed to being good at wrestling to win it.”
The WIAA has revised weight classes for the 2023-24 season. Sinclair plans to wrestle at 215 and be near that weight.
He lifts weights five days a week before school and gets in a wrestling session or some form of cardio every day.
Sinclair is scheduled to attend two training camps at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in June and July before heading to Istanbul.
“Being able to represent the USA is something you always dream about,” he said. “It’s shows me my work is paying off.”