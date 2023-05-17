MCR_230519_SINCLAIR01
Milton junior Aeoden Sinclair wrestles in the Division 1 championship match at 220 pounds in the WIAA state individual wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison in February. Sinclair will represent Team USA in a U17 tournament in Istanbul later this summer.

 Julie Swanson/J and J Doubletake Photography

MILTON — Milton High wrestling standout Aeoden Sinclair never backs away from a challenge.

If there is not one in front of him, Sinclair creates one to conquer.