The Milton School District will honor Dan Pernat and Bob Johnson in a ceremony prior to this Friday's wrestling meet against Stoughton. Pernat and Johnson, the first two high school wrestling coaches in team history, were inducted into the Wisconsin chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame this year.
The school district will honor Dan Pernat and Bob Johnson for their inductions into the Hall of Fame in June in the high school fieldhouse, 114 E. High St. Pernat and Johnson are two of only three varsity wrestling coaches in Milton High School history.
Pernat became the Milton varsity wrestling coach in 1969. Prior to that, he was a three-time captain on the University of Wisconsin wrestling team. He was the runner-up in the 1965 NCAA Tournament.
Johnson started his tenure in the district as Pernat’s assistant in 1983 and took over the program in 1990. Johnson coached the varsity program to the 2002 WIAA state championship.
Current wrestling coach Pat Jauch wrestled for both Pernat and Johnson. Jauch returned to the district as a teacher in 1999. Shortly after, he became Johnson’s assistant. Jauch took over as coach in 2004.
“Dan Pernat taught me how to wrestle. Bob Johnson taught me how to win,” Jauch said.
Pernat and Johnson helped build the wrestling program, which continues under the helm of Jauch.
Jauch is the third varsity wrestling coach in school history, which Jauch said “says a lot” about the program.
“It started with Dan Pernat and Bob Johnson, who took it to another level, and we are trying to do that justice and do that well,” Jauch said. “Championships and team titles are what we want, but we want to impact kids’ lives positively like they did for so many years.”
Jauch called Pernat the “architect” of Milton wrestling.
“So many men in this community who have been taught how to wrestle, learned from him. He’s never really been away from the program. He was still wrestling around our mat until he was in his 70s and I don’t think he was ever taken down,” Jauch said.
Jauch looked up to Johnson and Pernat as role models.
“My dad wasn’t around as a kid, so having men in your life taking an active interest in what you are doing, it’s impossible to calculate what that means in a young man’s life,” Jauch said. “I’ve tried to translate into teaching kids.”
Jauch believes that under Pernat’s leadership, the program was about to be a wrestling powerhouse.
“He knew how to put together a team from top to bottom that could dominate,” Jauch said.
The start of the ceremony will, in part, be dependent on when the junior varsity meet ends, Jauch said, adding that if people arrive around 6:30 p.m. they should be there for the beginning. Varsity matches start at 7 p.m.