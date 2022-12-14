01STOCK_MILTON_SCHOOLS01 (copy) (copy)

The Milton School District will honor Dan Pernat and Bob Johnson in a ceremony prior to this Friday's wrestling meet against Stoughton. Pernat and Johnson, the first two high school wrestling coaches in team history, were inducted into the Wisconsin chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame this year.

 File photo

Before Milton wrestlers grapple with Stoughton in the high school fieldhouse, two legends of the program will be honored for earning their spots in the Wisconsin chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The school district will honor Dan Pernat and Bob Johnson for their inductions into the Hall of Fame in June in the high school fieldhouse, 114 E. High St. Pernat and Johnson are two of only three varsity wrestling coaches in Milton High School history.