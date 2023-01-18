Milton’s Aiden Slama scores a takedown with a Fireman’s Carry during the 126-pound match against Fort Atkinson’s Noah Horwath in Fort Atkinson on Friday. Slama won by fall and the Red Hawks earned a 60-21 victory.
The Milton Red Hawks wrestling team has dominated their competition so far this season and are easy favorites to repeat as Badger Conference champions.
“I think we’ve competed hard and I still see a lot of room for improvement,” said Milton coach Patrick Jauch. “I think you can make a lot of gains in middle-to-late January, because now you’ve competed quite a bit. You’ve seen different kinds of competition. Our December schedule was brutally difficult and our kids responded well to it, especially our best kids, which is nice.”
Several Milton wrestlers are on their way to compete in state competition. Aeoden Sinclair remains undefeated with a 24-0 record so far this season. Aiden Slama (22-5), Tyson Peach (30-1), Royce Nilo (29-4) and Madi Peach (16-8) highlight just a few of Milton’s many talented wrestlers.
Excellent technique, great athleticism and hard work have gotten the Red Hawks to where they are this season. The bond of the coaching staff with their wrestlers and the supports from players on the team has fueled this success.
“The coaching staff that we have really helps these guys and girls get better every day,” Jauch said. “I didn’t make any of these kids good wrestlers. I try to put them in position to have success and I try to run great practices. I try to give them great opportunities to wrestle tough competition and to support them physically, emotionally, academically and whatever they need. We let them run and let them go do their thing.”
That support and teaching has reflected in the wrestlers’ success on the mat. Slama has even referred to the team as a family.
“My practice partners are like my brothers. My coaches are like my dads and it’s really nice to have a family like that,” Slama said.
One of these coaches, Jake Wagner, has made a special impact to the Red Hawks’ 152-pounder. Nilo looks up to Wagner because of the support.
“He’s in my corner in every one of my matches this season. We’ll be going in practice and he’s been my partner a lot of this season as well,” Nilo said.
After taking the season off last year, Quinn Williams is back on the team and is already seeing the benefits of being back and apart of Milton’s program.
“I think it’s probably the best decision I made,” Williams said. “I’m just having fun with all my friends and all that coaches are pushing me just to try my hardest.”
Last season’s state runner-up at 126 pounds, Matt Haldiman, has been out of the lineup for an injury sustained early in the season. As he waits to return to the mat and wrestle towards another state-title run, Haldiman has felt the support of his teammates while injured. He thinks he’ll be back before the end of the season, he said.
The Red Hawks are still working to improve. With a strong culture, teachers and support, the Red Hawks are looking forward to the second half of their wrestling season. Tyler Peach said the team doesn’t have the luxury of getting comfortable.
“We’ve always got to keep up a competitive state of mind. But at the same time, (we’ve) got to take one practice and one match at a time,” Tyson Peach said.
Sinclair remains undefeated this season
Aeoden Sinclair, who is 195 pounds, has a 24-0 record, but he’s excelling as a teammate and in the classroom. Jauch touted Sinclair’s ability to be successful at anything he does, including on the mat.
Coming off a state championship at 170 pounds, Sinclair may claim another at 195. Since Jauch became time the head wrestling coach, Jauch has coached eight state champions. He said even the best wrestlers elsewhere in the state may not be able to beat him.
“That sounds arrogant, but I’ve (coached) lots of great wrestlers. He’s just on a different level,” Jauch said.
Girl wrestlers have made an impact for Red Hawks
The Red Hawks have several female wrestlers this season on their roster.Freshman Hayli Fletcher, sophomore Kenzie Usher, freshman Katherine Hawley, sophomore Elayna Brown and junior Carissa Choi are all making a difference on the team.
Jauch has set out to increase participation from girls for several years. He even established a club specifically for girls because there were some who didn’t want to wrestle against boys. Eventually, the club had about 12 participants in tournaments.
At 113 pounds, the Red Hawks’ Madi Peach has starred for the team and has a 16-8 record this season. Jauch said she has shown toughness and great technique, and was the only female wrestler the team had in an Iowa-based tournament earlier this season. She has also been a regular in Milton’s starting lineup, but has also been an example for the other girls on the team.
“I think it’s a really cool opportunity,” Madi Peach said. “I feel like I really worked hard for it and I earned my spot. I think it’s kind of a good example for all the other girls and like someone to look up to.”
As the second-half of the season starts, Madi Peach eyes winning state. She is ranked third in the state and hopes to get to first.
“I’m working hard at practice trying to get better each day,” Madi Peach said.