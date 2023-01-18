Aiden Slama (copy)
Milton’s Aiden Slama scores a takedown with a Fireman’s Carry during the 126-pound match against Fort Atkinson’s Noah Horwath in Fort Atkinson on Friday. Slama won by fall and the Red Hawks earned a 60-21 victory.

The Milton Red Hawks wrestling team has dominated their competition so far this season and are easy favorites to repeat as Badger Conference champions.

“I think we’ve competed hard and I still see a lot of room for improvement,” said Milton coach Patrick Jauch. “I think you can make a lot of gains in middle-to-late January, because now you’ve competed quite a bit. You’ve seen different kinds of competition. Our December schedule was brutally difficult and our kids responded well to it, especially our best kids, which is nice.”

Tyson Peach (copy)
Milton’s Tyson Peach (top) pinned Fort Atkinson’s Robert Wildenauer in the 132-pound match during Friday’s Badger East dual in Fort Atkinson.
Aeoden Sinclair (copy)
Milton’s Aeoden Sinclair (right) pinned Fort Atkinson’s Rocco Foelker in the 195-pound match during Friday’s Badger East dual in Fort Atkinson. The Red Hawks won 60-21.

