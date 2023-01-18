Milton defeated host Fort Atkinson, 60-21, in a Badger East wrestling dual on Jan 13.
The Red Hawks won seven matches via fall, including the four heavyweight divisions.
Jesse Reid (106 pounds), Aiden Slama (126), Tyson Peach (132), Terrel Fisher (182), Aeoden Sinclair (195), Jaxon Lee (220) and Liam Droessler (285) recorded pins for Milton, which also won two matches by forfeit and another due to injury default.
MILTON 60, FORT ATKINSON 21
106—Jesse Reid (M) pinned Caleb Horwath. 113—Madi Peach (M) received forfeit. 120—Rylan Heine (FA) dec. Makenzie Usher 6-0. 126—Aiden Slama (M) pinned Noah Horwath. 132—Tyson Peach (M) pinned Robert Wildenauer. 138—Ethan Bilau (FA) pinned Tyler Rateike. 145—Louden Goutcher (FA) pinned Max Mathews.
152—Royce Nilo (M) received forfeit. 160—Kaleb Wendt (M) injury default Rayhan Lopez. 170—Aiden Worden (FA) pinned Justin Scherdin. 182—Terrel Fisher (M) pinned Cooper Recob. 195—Aeoden Sinclair (M) pinned Rocco Foelker. 220—Jaxon Lee (M) pinned Eliel Acosta. 285—Liam Droessler (M) pinned Rylan Guth.
- Red Hawks win Blackshirt Invitational—Milton recorded another first-place finish on Saturday at Waukesha South High School. The Red Hawks scored 209.5 points in the meet against 18 other schools.
The Red Hawks won four weight classes at the meet: Slama (120), Peach (132), Royce Nilo (152) and Sinclair (195).
Slama (21-5) pinned Hayden Shalabi of West Allis Central at 4:32 in the first-place match at 120 pounds. Peach (29-1) also recorded a pin in his first-placing match, taking down Central’s Jacob Madaus at 2:53. Nilo (28-4) recorded a 16-0 decision over Jonah Stammer of Homestead to win his weight class.
Sinclair (23-0) continued his undefeated season and pinned Sam Wilson of Kenosha Christian Life at 0:53.
KEN HEINE BLACKSHIRT INVITATIONAL
Milton 209.5, Hamilton 185.0, Waukesha North 146.0, Wauwatosa West/East 143.5, Homestead 140.5, Waukesha South 138.0, Westosha Central 132.0, Lake Country Luth. 128.0, West Allis Central 126.5, Kenosha Christian Life 99.0, Marquette Un./DSHA 91.0, Greenfield 63.0, Milw. Lutheran 51.0, Deerfield 47.0, Hustisford 34.0, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 34.0, Milw. Hamilton/Audobon Tech. 26.0, Rac. St. Cath./Cath. Cen./Luth. 19.0, Cudahy/St. Francis/St. Th. More 15.0, Pius XI Catholic 15.0
FIRST PLACE FINISHER AND TOP MILTON FINISHER
106—1. Drew Dolphin 30-0 (Kenosha Christian Life); 3. Jesse Reid 6-6 (Milton).
113—1. Nathan Mielke 21-3 (Wauwatosa West/East); 2. Madi Peach 15-8 (Milton).
120—1. Aiden Slama 21-5 (Milton).
126—1. Jimmy Wollenberg 29-2 (Waukesha South).
132—1. Tyson Peach 29-1 (Milton).
138—1. Nikita Adamov 24-1 (Wauwatosa West/East); 6. Tyler Rateike 4-11 (Milton).
145—1. Guy Fraley 16-8 (Homestead).
152—1. Royce Nilo 28-4 (Milton).
160—1. Kaleb Hannes 12-4 (Waukesha North).
170—1. Justin Giese 20-6 (Waukesha South). 3. Terrel Fisher 14-9 (Milton).
182—1. Matthew Dobson 24-0 (Lake Country Luth.).
195—1. Aeoden Sinclair 23-0 (Milton).
220—1. Nate Grooms 24-0 (Lake Country Luth.); 8. Jaxon Lee 3-8 (Milton).
285—1. CJ Johnson 31-2 (Waukesha South); 5. Liam Droessler 7-9 (Milton).
- Milton 47, Waunakee 28—A string of five straight wins from 106 to 132 pounds helped Milton survive a challenge from Waunakee in a wrestling dual meet Tuesday night.
The Red Hawks trailed 18-12 through six matches win Jesse Reid of Milton pinned Connor Cutsinger at the 3:03 mark of the 106-pound matchup to tie the team score. Madi Peach followed with another pin at 113 for the Red Hawks to give her team the lead.
Forfeits at 120 and 126 put Milton ahead for good. Tyson Peach at 132, Royce Nilo at 152 and Justin Scherdin at 170 also won matches for the Red Hawks, while Aeoden Sinclair picked up a forfeit victory at 195.
MILTON 47, WAUNAKEE 28
160—Aiden Burns (W) over Kaleb Wendt (M) (Fall 3:12) 170—Justin Scherdin (M) over Joe Kaney (W) (Fall 3:51). 182—McCoy Smith (W) over Terrel Fisher (M) (Dec 3-1). 195—Aeoden Sinclair (M) by forfeit. 220—Jack Schweitzer (W) over Quinn Williams (M) (SV-1 3-1). 285—Jackson Lenzendorf (W) over Liam Droessler (M) (Fall 1:42). 106—Jesse Reid (M) over Connor Cutsinger (W) (Fall 3:03).
113—Madi Peach (M) over Mason Spear (W) (Fall 1:14). 120—Mason Volkey (M) by forfeit. 126—Aiden Slama (M) by forfeit. 132—Tyson Peach (M) over Coltan Nechvatal (W) (Fall 3:23). 138—Gabe Guralski (W) over Tyler Rateike (M) (MD 12-1). 145—Gabriel Metzler (W) over Kaiden Fitterer (M) (Fall 2:54). 152—Royce Nilo (M) over Dane Spencer (W) (TF 15-0 4:00).