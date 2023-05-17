Milton's Brodey Lewis wrestles in the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation's Youth State Wrestling Tournament at the end of March in Madison. Brodey was one of six Milton Monsters to win state championships in the tournament.
Hadley Vold of the Milton Monsters was all smiles after her state championship win at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation’s Youth State Wrestling Tournament in Madison in March.
Submitted photo
Gage Gross celebrates after winning a state championship at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation's Youth State Wrestling Tournament in Madison in March.
Submitted photo
The Milton Monsters youth wrestling program had a club record 33 wrestlers qualify for the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation’s Youth State Wrestling Tournament on March 24-25 at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center.
Of those 33, 14 made the podium by placing in the top six. Milton had six state champions to set another club record.
Fifth grader Gwen Gross took home her third championship in a row by pinning all of her opponents. Her brother Gage Gross (seventh grade) racked up his third state title in the last five years.
Hawke Garrett (fifth grade) outlasted his opponent in overtime to take home his title. Brodey Lewis (seventh grade) won his championship in the most intense match of the tournament.
Brodey was able to score a leapfrogging takedown with 4 seconds left in regulation to tie the match. He then went on to score the next takedown in overtime before collapsing in this father’s arms from apparent exhaustion.
Kaleb Wallisch (third grade) won his first state title in his young career in dominating fashion, not allowing a single point against him in four matches.
Finally, Hadley Vold (fourth grade) took home her state title in an emotional win.
She was able to celebrate her accomplishment with her father and head coach Eric Vold.
Other placers include Cashton Treuthardt, Michael Karpes and Alisha Genore as runners-up, Kolten Mueller and Izzy Henze in third, Maddie Webb in fourth, Jessie Demarasse in fifth and Ari McKenna in 6th.
With a record number of participants exceeding 150 wrestlers joining the Monsters last season, the future of Milton wrestling is looking strong.
The club is grateful to local businesses that sponsor the club with cash donations as well as Milton residents who contribute to fundraisers.
With these funds, the nonprofit organization is able to supply the club with opportunities that have included clinics from world-class athletes and dedicated coaches that strive to see athletes succeed. Building a strong wrestling program starts at a young age. Being able to send more than 30 athletes to the most prestigious tournament of the year and then have six win championships is incredible.