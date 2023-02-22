Milton’s Aiden Slama, Matt Haldiman, Tyson Peach, Royce Nilo and Aeoden Sinclair will each compete in the WIAA state boys wrestling tournament after they secured sectional championships in Burlington on Saturday.
Madi Peach will also represent Milton at 114 pounds in the first-ever girls individual wrestling state tournament.
Slama (34-4) won his championship at 120 pounds in a 5-3 decision over Hudson Halter of Waterford. Slama rode a 3-1 lead into the second period after recording an escape and takedown. Up 4-3 in the third, Slama recorded an escape with four seconds left in the match to cushion his lead and win the match.
Haldiman (20-1) beat Adam Whittier of Mukwonago at 126 pounds, building a 5-0 lead in the first period with a takedown and three-point near fall. Up 11-3 in the third, he pinned Whittier at 5:42.
Tyson Peach (47-1) won the 132-pound class over Union Grove’s Cole Dummer. Peach scored on a takedown in the first period and entered the second with a 2-1 lead. An escape in the second and a scoreless third period led to Peach’s 3-1 win.
At 145 pounds, Nilo (42-4) defeated Corbin Ramos of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in a 6-5 decision. Nilo scored on two takedowns in the first, finishing the period with a 4-2 lead. In the second, Nilo recorded an escape but Ramos tied the match 5-5 after scoring on an early escape and on a takedown. With 52 seconds remaining, Nilo scored on an escape and won.
Sinclair (41-0) won a 13-7 decision against Ryan Mazer of Mukwonago at 220 pounds. Sinclair recorded six takedowns in the championship match.
Madi Peach won the girls sectional championship at 114 pounds, beating Margaret Gillmore of Westosha Central in a 21-5 major decision.
WIAA DIVISION 1 INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL BOYS WRESTLING TOURNAMENT