MCR_230213_REG_WREST04 (copy)
Buy Now

Milton’s Tyson Peach defeats Janesville Craig’s Caleb Weir for first place in the 132-pound class of the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday Feb. 11. 

 Anthony Wahl

Milton’s Aiden Slama, Matt Haldiman, Tyson Peach, Royce Nilo and Aeoden Sinclair will each compete in the WIAA state boys wrestling tournament after they secured sectional championships in Burlington on Saturday.

Madi Peach will also represent Milton at 114 pounds in the first-ever girls individual wrestling state tournament.

Tags