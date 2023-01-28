Milton's wrestling team couldn't hold onto a late lead in a dramatic Badger East dual meet Friday night at Milton High School.
Near the end of a see-saw meet that ended 39-34 and saw a total of six lead changes, Royce Nilo's 17-3 major decision at 152 put the Red Hawks up 34-31 with two weight classes to go.
But the Goslings' 160-pounder Frank Wilkowski got a 16-1 technical fall over Kaleb Wendt in 3:48 to put Watertown back in front 36-34.
Then Terrel Fisher of Milton and Logan Hespe of Watertown took the mat in the last match of the night with the dual hanging in the balance. The two wrestled to a 2-2 draw through three periods before Hespe secured the win by sudden victory.
Milton High School is set to host the Badger Conference wrestling meet at 9 a.m. Saturday.
WATERTOWN 39, MILTON 34
182—Owen Sjoberg (W) over Quinn Williams (M) (Fall 3:06) 195—Aeoden Sinclair (M) over Braden Holleman (W) (Fall 2:15) 220—Nathan Postma (W) over Jaxon Lee (M) (Dec 7-0) 285—Tyler Habersetzer (W) over Liam Droessler (M) (Fall 5:20) 106—Jesse Reid (M) over Nathan Rocole (W) (Fall 1:01) 113—Madi Peach (M) over Finn Mulligan (W) (Fall 2:54) 120—Aiden Slama (M) over Ben Logan (W) (Fall 3:12).
126—Damien Ortega (W) over Tyler Treim (M) (MD 12-3) 132—Tyson Peach (M) over Joe Logan (W) (Fall 1:05) 138—Owin Walsh (W) over Tyler Rateike (M) (Fall 5:39) 145—Marlon Muniz (W) over Kaiden Fitterer (M) (Fall 3:21) 152—Royce Nilo (M) over Ryan Bergman (W) (MD 17-3) 160—Frank Wilkowski (W) over Kaleb Wendt (M) (TF 16-1 3:48) 170—Logan Hespe (W) over Terrel Fisher (M) (SV-1 4-2)