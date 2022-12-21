Junior guard Holly Morehart hit a crucial 3-pointer with under a minute remaining and Milton held off Fort Atkinson 49-46 in a Badger East girls basketball game at Fort Atkinson High School. It was Milton’s first win of the season.
The Blackhawks (3-6) used a 13-4 run to close the first half and led 25-22 at the break. The Red Hawks (1-6) opened up a 40-36 lead before baskets by Fort senior guard Elly Kohl and senior wing Kaitlyn Burke made it 40-all with four minutes left.
Blackhawks sophomore center Ashlie Riley fed Burke for a bucket several minutes later as Fort closed to within 43-42.
After each side had three consecutive empty trips, Milton converted down low to gain a three-point edge. Burke answered on the other end with a basket, cutting the Fort margin to 46-44.
Morehart nailed a 3 from the wing with 50 seconds remaining. After the Red Hawks’ 3, Riley converted a putback before Morehart missed a pair of free throws to leave the door ajar for Fort, which called timeout with 15 seconds left but then committed a turnover in the halfcourt. After freshman guard Nayeli Kilen split a pair at the line, Fort did not get a look at a tying 3-pointer up in time before the horn sounded.
Milton, which was led by Tressa Shaw’s 13 points, wrangled momentum away from Fort to open the second period.
“(It’s) awesome,” said Milton coach Stacy Skemp about the first win of the season. “It was a complete team win. We overcame some big foul trouble and everyone had a huge impact on the outcome of the game.”