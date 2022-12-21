Junior guard Holly Morehart hit a crucial 3-pointer with under a minute remaining and Milton held off Fort Atkinson 49-46 in a Badger East girls basketball game at Fort Atkinson High School. It was Milton’s first win of the season.

The Blackhawks (3-6) used a 13-4 run to close the first half and led 25-22 at the break. The Red Hawks (1-6) opened up a 40-36 lead before baskets by Fort senior guard Elly Kohl and senior wing Kaitlyn Burke made it 40-all with four minutes left.

