After winning the Badger Conference title and having eight players named to the all-conference team, the Milton Red Hawks are gearing up for another triumphant wrestling season in 2022-23.
Leading the way for the Red Hawks this season will be junior Aeoden Sinclair. At 170 pounds last year, Sinclair won a state championship and went 48-1 in his matches. Since his freshman year, Sinclair has not only been dominating in the conference but in the state.
Next to Sinclair is senior Matt Haldiman. At 126 pounds last season, Haldiman finished as state runner-up and placed second in the Badger Conference meet. While Sinclair stole the show last season, Haldiman showed his skills on the mat and is ready to compete again this year.
While the duo always bring their best on the mat for Milton, they also bring something else to the team and school.
“What is most important about these two is that they are two of the finest human beings I know,” said coach Patrick Jauch. “They are great students, great leaders on and off the mat and just wonderful human beings that you would want your sons and daughters to emulate.”
Senior Royce Nilo (40-10) is returning this season after playing sixth in state in the 145 bracket last season. Aiden Slama (39-7) is also returning after placing sixth in state in the 113 bracket as a freshman. Both wrestlers were named to the Badger Conference first team.
“Royce is an outstanding leader for us and is one of the toughest young men I have ever met,” Jauch said. “He played varsity football this season for the first time in high school and led the team in tackles. Aiden Slama is a great competitor and works extremely hard. He wrestles hard for 6 minutes and fights for every point. Both of these guys have as good a shot as anyone in the state to be standing high on the podium this season."
Another football player, Quinn Williams, is returning to the wrestling team after taking the season off last year.
Tyson Peach transferred to Milton from Kimberly this season after finishing fourth at state at 126 pounds.
“He has made an immediate positive impact on our wrestling room with his intense work ethic and awesome personality and leadership,” Jauch said. “He has huge goals and I'm looking for him to have great success as well.”
Peach’s sister, Madi, is looking to contribute for the team this season.
“She has great technique and has had a lot of success at the youth level against girls and boys,” said Jauch.
Along with her, Milton has six other girls competing on the team.
“Hayli Fletcher a freshman and Kenzie Usher a sophomore – both very successful youth wrestlers – are going to make a positive impact,'' Jauch said. “We also have first time wrestlers (in) freshman Katherine Hawley, sophomore Elayna Brown, and junior Carissa Choi. They are all working hard and improving every day.”
Jesse Reid (18-14) is returning after finishing as runner-up in the conference at 106 pounds and being named to the conference’s first team as a freshman. Terrel Fisher, Justin Scherdin, Tyler Rateike and joining the squad after successful seasons on the Red Hawks’ JV team. Liam Droessler is joining the team as their heavyweight this season.
It won’t be easy, but with all these talented wrestlers and after their success last season, Milton is looking to win another conference championship. The Red Hawks are also looking to stand out at the state level.
“Competition is always tough in the Badger Conference, but year in and year out, we expect to be at the top of the conference battling for the conference championship,” Jauch said. “As far as wrestling results go, our only goals are to get state medals, win individual state titles, and win a team state championship. We have several wrestlers that train year-round to achieve those goals, and we have a great coaching staff to help everyone get better every day.”
While team and individual success is important in any sport and for Milton wrestling, Jauch hopes his players take away life lessons and skills from their time with the Red Hawks.
“More than anything though, we want to use the platform that wrestling provides us to help kids get mentally, emotionally, and physically tougher, become great teammates, and learn how to persevere through life,” Jauch said. “I want our wrestlers to look back on their time in Milton and know that wrestling helped them work so hard they will never doubt their ability to get through difficult times.
"I also want to help them develop empathy for others and change the world around them for good. If I see them in 10, 20, or 30 years from now and that's who they are, I will consider this to have been a successful program.”