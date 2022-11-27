JVG_220722_SINCLAIR01.JPG (copy)

Aeoden Sinclair, right, and the rest of Red Hawks' wrestling team is looking to repeat their success in the 2022-23 season.

 Submitted Photo

After winning the Badger Conference title and having eight players named to the all-conference team, the Milton Red Hawks are gearing up for another triumphant wrestling season in 2022-23.

Leading the way for the Red Hawks this season will be junior Aeoden Sinclair. At 170 pounds last year, Sinclair won a state championship and went 48-1 in his matches. Since his freshman year, Sinclair has not only been dominating in the conference but in the state.

