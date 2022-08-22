Jefferson Speedway 1

During a rain-shortened Jefferson Speedway event last Saturday, Kenny Storkson of Rockton, Illinois, claimed the 15-lap Legends feature event.

Adam Reed grabbed the early lead on lap one with Ben Massman up to second ahead of Robby Morrison. Contact between Adam Reed and Ben Massman on lap seven resulted in both drivers spinning in turn one to force the sole caution of the race. Contact between Adam Reed and Ben Massman forced them to restart in the rear, handing the lead to Storkson. Storkson remained in control over the final laps to claim the feature win ahead of Morrison, Massman, Reed and Marianna Kubicz.

