The Milton High girls volleyball team picked up its first Badger East Conference win last Thursday.
Led by outside blocker Gwen Baker, the Red Hawks defeated Oregon 3-2. Milton won 25-27, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21 and 15-10.
Baker, a junior, had six blocks and 10 kills. Defensive specialist Avery Agnew had 25 digs, while setter Atty Zimmerman finished with 22 assists.
Milton is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the Badger East.
The Red Hawks’ boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Lodi Invitational last Saturday.
Milton’s girls team finished fifth and the boys team was sixth.
Carissa Choi was ninth in the girls 5,000-meter race to top Milton runners. The Red Hawks’ Tyler Rateike was 15th in the boys 5,000-meter race.
