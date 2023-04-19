When I was widowed in 1983, I suddenly found myself a single parent of two young children. I instinctively knew I would be facing many challenges in the years ahead. However, I never once thought I would be trying to solve a mind-boggling mystery so soon after my husband’s death.
I’ve always been a tense, intuitive, and highly emotional person with a vivid imagination. Conversely, my first husband, Dennis “Denny” Lippincott, was easy-going and unemotional. He had an analytical mind which made him an excellent problem solver.
Not long after his death, I woke up one moonless night and shuffled down the dark hallway leading to the bathroom. After fumbling for the doorknob, I opened the door. Instead of walking into our bathroom, I stood there in stunned silence. I rubbed my eyes, blinked twice, and then rubbed them again.
My initial thought was that, as a slightly crazed widow, I had finally lost all my “marbles.” That windowless room was aglow with hundreds of tiny lights that seemed to pulsate like miniature stars. They fanned out across the linoleum and formed glistening galaxies on the cupboards and walls. Even the sink and bathtub sparkled—certainly not from me cleaning them!
I touched a patch of “stars” above the towel rack. All I felt was cold, smooth plaster.
What was I seeing?
When I finally turned on the bathroom light, everything looked normal. There were no stars, no tiny glowing galaxies.
I eventually headed back to bed, bewildered. The next morning, I was still perplexed.
Had I imagined those tiny lights? Was all of it simply a dream? Was I losing what was left of my mind?
I didn’t share that nighttime experience with my children, since they already occasionally questioned my sanity.
After breakfast, I did a floor-to-ceiling inspection of the bathroom. At first glance, nothing seemed amiss. I peered at the walls and everything else even closer. Again, nothing strange stood out.
Determined to prove my sanity, I bent over the sink until my nose was literally millimeters from its porcelain surface. I was close enough to lick off all the dried toothpaste. (Wisely, I didn’t.)
Suddenly, voilà! Mystery solved.
Apparently, my offspring had accidentally splattered the room with glow-in-the-dark paint while cleaning paintbrushes, scattering tiny, almost invisible, greenish-white dots everywhere. Although our bathroom was windowless, those “dots” absorbed light during the day and glowed brightly at night.
Later that afternoon, I strutted around the house, oozing humble pride. I had solved the bathroom mystery without the help of Denny’s analytical mind. As Helen Reddy sang, “I am woman, hear me roar.”
As the weeks passed, I kept thinking about how those mysterious dots applied to my life.
When Denny died, darkness enveloped me. However, the overwhelming support of friends and relatives illuminated that dark time and lifted my spirits. Just like those “stars” that I could only see in the darkness, the midnight moments of life allow me to see my blessings even more clearly.