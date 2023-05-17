Every year, a sure sign of spring and summer arriving in southern Wisconsin is the proliferation of rummage sales. They pop up like tulips in the spring and like dandelions in the summer.
These sales go by various names. A common one is “yard sale.” I’m always tempted to ask a homeowner, “So, how much for your front yard? I’m not interested in buying your backyard.”
Then there’s the ever popular “garage sale.” My response is the same.
“Your garage looks in good shape, so I’m interested in purchasing it. Do you know how much it would cost to have it moved across town?”
The nomenclature for rummage sales doesn’t end there.
Interestingly, rummage sales go by different names in different areas of the U.S. They’re called “tag sales” in western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and in eastern Wisconsin. In Great Lakes states, they’re more commonly called garage or yard sales.
Rummage sales even occur in other countries. In England, they’re known as “jumble sales” and in Australia “buy sales.”
I always think of “flea markets” as glorified rummage sales, providing spaces for various vendors to sell their wares, new as well as old. Estate sales are a totally “different animal,” involving professional sellers of household items that are often quite valuable. Such sales are never just a way to eliminate useless clutter.
The word “rummage” literally means to “unsystematically search through a mass of things.” It’s originally from middle Dutch and old French.
Some days, when I wake up a grumpy old woman, I think up new names for garage sales: “Come Buy My Useless Junk Sale,” or “Get Rid of It or I’ll Divorce You Sale.”
Because of all the time involved, I’ve given up having rummage sales. Another reason is that I don’t want to deal with the accompanying frustrations any longer. I’ve had items stolen, and I also dislike all the wheeling and dealing. I know some people expect that and enjoy it; I don’t.
“How much for that small spoon?” a customer asks.
“Fifty cents,” I reply with a smile.
“Will you take a nickel?” the customer counters.
After rolling my eyes and gritting my teeth, I reply, as politely as possible, “I don’t think so.”
These sales go back to the early 1800s when shipyards held discount sales for damaged or unclaimed cargo. They called these events “rommages.” They eventually moved inland and became popular fundraisers at churches and other social events.
About 1858, the phrase “rummage sale” was first used in the U.S. These sales were especially popular among women during the Civil War. Since they generally didn’t earn any money, these sales allowed them to raise money for either the Confederate or Union armies.
Rummage sales increased in popularity in the 1950s and 60s. The advent of garages near the front of houses in the 1970s and 80s sealed its popularity. Another factor today is that people are buying more “stuff” and running out of room to store it.
If someone ordered me to eat nails or hold another rummage sale, I’d choose the nails.