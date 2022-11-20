01STOCK_HOCKEY

Milton High junior Emma Kligora scored twice for the Rock County Fury co-op girls hockey team in an impressive 3-1 victory against the Wisconsin Valley Union (0-1) in Stevens Point on Friday.

Last season, Rock County, which draws players from Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Edgerton, Milton and Warren (Illinois) high schools, finished fourth in the Badger Conference with 10 points and a 5-7-0 conference record (7-14-2 overall). The Fury will look to move up in the standings and they have a good shot with many returning area-school players.

