Milton High junior Emma Kligora scored twice for the Rock County Fury co-op girls hockey team in an impressive 3-1 victory against the Wisconsin Valley Union (0-1) in Stevens Point on Friday.
Last season, Rock County, which draws players from Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Edgerton, Milton and Warren (Illinois) high schools, finished fourth in the Badger Conference with 10 points and a 5-7-0 conference record (7-14-2 overall). The Fury will look to move up in the standings and they have a good shot with many returning area-school players.
Milton's Kligora is joined by returning Milton teammate, senior Lily Campbell. Two new Milton players are on the roster with freshman Ava Kligora and junior Zoe Hartmann.
Several Janesville players are members of the team. Senior Claudia Boehlke and freshmen Macy Murphy, Ally Cole and Anna Cole come from Craig, and junior Lily Clark and sophomore Tabitha Utzig come from Parker.
Rounding out the roster is Edgerton freshman Mya Roller. Beloit Memorial has two students playing in senior Amery Stuckey and junior Jillian Traver. From Warren is sophomore Maizy Fonseca.
In the first period of Friday's game, Rock County fell into an early hole when Wisconsin Valley scored in the first five minutes of the game, but the deficit didn't last long for the Fury.
Short-handed after Clark went to the penalty box, Emma Kligora put the Fury on the board at the 15:30 mark on an unassisted goal.
Kligora found the back of the net again in the second period. Down a center, the team adjusted and Kligora scored on a power play assisted by Fonseca.
In the third period, Rock County scored again to secure its victory.
“Despite being outshot in the second period you could see we were really starting to settle into the game,” Rock County coach Luke Steurer said. “(The) third period proved to be a test for the Fury. Having a short bench with only 12 skaters and a goalie, the girls dug deep to keep playing hard (by) putting pressure on. With about five minutes left in the game, Mya Roller cut through the middle of the ice to the puck and created a loose puck that Macy Murphy picked up and scored to seal the win.”
The Fury’s offense adjusted and found ways to score throughout the game. Equally as impressive was Traver’s play in goal. She saved 54 Union shots.
“Jillian Traver stood tall in the net for us all game, fighting off multiple shot after shot attempts in close range and some breakaways turning away 54 shots by the end of the game,” Steurer said.
The team's play in the first game of the season has Rock County excited about the year.
“This was a great team win for us for our first game of the season,” Steurer said. “We have a great group of players who are ready to work hard (and) continue to get better and play as a team. This should be an exciting season for us.”
Rock County also played Saturday, falling to Bay Area 6-0. The Fury’s next game is at Beaver Dam on Dec. 2.
RESULT FRIDAY
ROCK COUNTY 3, WISCONSIN VALLEY 1
Rock County 1;1;1—3
Wisconsin Valley 1;0;0—1
FIRST PERIOD
WV – Lily Cichy (Jai Dee Menge) 4:51.
RC – Emma Kligora 15:30.
SECOND PERIOD
RC – Kligora (Maizy Fonseca) 8:49.
THIRD PERIOD
RC – Macy Murphy (Mya Roller) 14:48.
Saves–Jillian Traver (RC) 54, Grace Lawrence (WV) 24.