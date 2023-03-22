Rick Bernstein
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running
I have lived in Dane County for 33 years, the last ten in Monona. The more I live here, the more I like it. I retired from a 30-year career at the Wisconsin Historical Society four years ago, and both my two kids have grown up, so I’m an empty nester. Therefore I have the luxury of time to devote to public service. I believe in Monona, I believe in community, and I believe in democracy, and this is how I’ve chosen to exercise my faith in all three.
This past Winter, I watched a city council meeting and heard the City Clerk announce that she was assembling candidate packets for the upcoming Spring nonpartisan election. I’ve noticed in the past that, more often than not, there was often not a contested election, with just enough people to fill just enough open seats. One thing I wanted to avoid was another uncontested election. So even if I didn't win, I wanted to ensure that Monona’s electorate had a chance to hear various opinions about the many issues facing the City and to have an opportunity to weigh in. At first, I thought I had succeeded, but now that Ryan Claringbole has withdrawn from the race, I'm unsure if that's true.
List your top 3 priorities for the City Council
- Building a new Public Safety Building
- Affordable Housing
- Sustainability and green energy production
A big concern in Monona right now is housing affordability. What action would you like the council to take to ensure renters and homeowners aren’t priced out?
The lion’s share of Monona’s new large-scale development is shaped and administered by Monona’s Community Development Authority and City Council.
These bodies authorize Monona’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) and Redevelopment districts. The increasing use of these tools has spurred the recent boom in multi-story projects along Monona Drive and Broadway, with many more in the pipeline.
These projects are primarily designed to raise the city’s tax base. They do not, however, as a matter of course, also increase the amount of affordable housing so desperately needed in Monona. In addition, there is no requirement that these new large-scale buildings be as energy-efficient and sustainable as they could be. To do that, the City must wisely use existing as well as aggressively develop effective new tools, and that would be a major focus for me as your Monona Alder.
In addition, there are things short of large new developments we can do to make existing housing more affordable. For one, several multi-family housing units would be good candidates for solar power and heat pumps that could lower utility costs for the tenants, provide tax credits for the owners and lower the city’s carbon footprint.
The City’s Renew Monona program could be an effective program in that regard. Monona could also look to Madison as a model and reduce water utility costs for low and/or moderate-income tenants. These simple things could make or help keep existing housing affordable short of wholesale new construction but could still be very effective for those in need.
One of Monona's big undertakings right now is planning for a new public safety/civic building, estimated to cost $46-50 million. How do you balance the need to grow and support city services with the financial burden of such large projects?
I strongly support a new Public Safety building, but not at $46 million. It's painfully obvious there are major structural deficiencies with the current building. We now desperately require something new. However, it has not been made clear why the cost estimate changed so radically from $20 million in 2018 to $46-$50 million more recently. The Village of McFarland will soon complete a state-of-the-art Public Safety building for $23 million; why can't we? As your Alder, I would closely re-examine the current cost estimates and take a fresh look at other possible sites.
This issue has been discussed since at least 2012, and we can't keep "kicking this can” down the road since inflation never sleeps and construction costs are rising more than most. A new Public Safety building has to be the City's top priority since Monona’s public safety lies in the balance. We need a new Public Safety Building that serves our first responders the way they serve us every day.
The city is currently weighing whether to join the Madison Metro bus route system or keep existing services. What are your thoughts and priorities on this decision?
To my mind, neither the Madison Metro proposal nor the current Monona Express/Lift fully serves all of Monona’s transit needs. Since there's no deadline for accepting Madison Metro’s offer, I would pause the process and clearly articulate our City’s vision and goals before doing anything more. Whatever we choose has to be right for Monona and not simply what Madison Metro is willing to offer. By throwing in with Madison Metro, we lose control of the service, after which Monona is not likely to be a top priority within Madison's overall transportation program. Our current service with First Student has some real advantages, like small buses with less noise, express service to downtown Madison, and a customer satisfaction rate that is extremely high. (I know there are some who say the Madison Metro proposal would save $30,000 a year, but I don't think that figure accounts for Metro’s 3% annual increase nor the cash fares of approximately $20,000 the Monona service is budgeted to bring in this year.). Bottom line, I want a transit system that reduces our automobile dependence, one that provides reliable, convenient transportation for the commuting public and for Mononans to access our local shops, parks, schools, and events. And that's what I’ll work for as your Alder.
Ryan Claringbole
Ryan Claringbole is no longer seeking a seat on the Monona City Council, after returning to his previous position as the Monona Public Library Director. His name will still appear on the ballot, but is not campaigning for a seat.
Nancy Moore
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running
I love Monona, I have loved serving Monona as Alderperson in the last six years, and I believe my contributions, my leadership, has been valuable on a host of different challenges and opportunities facing the City - changing the name of Wiicawak Bay, our commitment to 100% Clean Energy and other sustainability initiatives, improved Public Safety policies, the purchase of and master planning for San Damiano, redevelopment of Broadway and Monona Drive, the new Short Term Rental ordinance and bus transit deliberations – to name a few. I welcome the opportunity to continue and hope I have earned residents trust and vote. To paraphrase an old but beloved children’s book, I like to think of Monona as “the little engine that could.”
List your top 3 priorities for the Alder position
- Continuing to diversify our housing mix, including addressing the “missing middle” and affordability.
- The development and construction of new city facilities, starting with a new Public Safety Building.
- The prioritization and implementation of DEIB recommendations.
A big concern in Monona right now is housing affordability. What action would you like to see the council take to ensure renters and homeowners aren’t priced out?
There is an acute housing crisis, not limited to affordable housing, that this entire metro area faces. The area’s population is forecast to grow 35% by 2050. Previous city plans speak directly to a need for Monona to increase housing density in select areas, improve aging housing stock, and diversity our housing mix, as well as less directly, affordability. Two of the last three projects the Council has approved – a Northpointe development on East Broadway and one on Owen, offered by Slinde – add diversity and include a substantial number of units to be offered at below market rates. A third development on West Broadway adds diversity with unique, owner-occupied, live-work units. And the Renew Monona program was revised to offer low interest loans for improvements and down payment assistance to first time home buyers. Within the last month, the Council has also passed an ordinance to curb the proliferation of Short-Term Rentals (STR’s), which have become a leading cause of housing price increases.
The current Council has charged the staff, and been working with Dane County, towards the development and codification of a set of proven tools to further our housing commitments and incentivize developers to increase both our housing mix and affordability, without undue financial risk to Monona taxpayers. These tools are apt to include things like adjustments in zoning, parking requirements, and density. With actions already taken, an increasing degree of interest in redevelopment in Monona, and the codification of these new tools, I am confident we will expedite an increase both housing affordability and housing diversity.
One of Monona's big undertakings right now is planning for a new public safety/civic building, estimated to cost $46-50 million. How do you balance the need to grow and support city services with the financial burden of such large projects?
The city always needs to balance its capital investments, whether we are improving roads, sewer and water infrastructure, our parks or facilities. And a brief review of any paper reflects that Monona is far from alone in needing to renovate, if not fully replace, our now antiquated civic facilities. The Council has been anticipating this need for years, very prudently keeping our capital budgets low to make room for these needed investments.
Our Public Safety building must come first and soon! That said, I believe we can meet our needs for considerably less than the $50M, singularly proposed concept, if we take a reasonable amount of time to envision the entire civic campus anew. Monona owns all of the land around the civic campus and we know we also need to replace the Senior Center and Community Center.
Why not take the time and consider less expensive options available if we look at the campus with a wider lens, potentially using/trading landscape that would allow us to build less expensively, without increasing costs further by the need to phase the project in over years?
Our capital needs are just one reason why the surge in redevelopment along Monona’s main corridors of Broadway and Monona Drive are important. An increase in the property values there results in a substantial increase in tax revenues, all of which allow us to keep annual taxes lower for current taxpayers and significantly contribute to paying off needed capital investments. As my Dad used to say, there’s not such thing as a free lunch – but we will balance and we will get it done.
The city is currently weighing whether to join the Madison Metro bus route system, or keep existing services. What are your thoughts and priorities on this decision?
The charge of the Transit Commission is to offer and seek to continuously improve bus transit for all of Monona, regardless of who the operator is, within the budget we have. As with every service the City invests in, we need to get the biggest bang for our buck.
No bus transit Monona offers will be perfect. But the Metro proposal does have merit. Moreover, our current provider continues to be unable to meet its obligations. Madison would substantially increase both the availability and range/reach of bus transit, at less cost for most users, including Seniors, many of whom would transition from Monona Lift to Madison Paratransit. On its face, Paratransit seems more expensive than Lift ($3.50 vs. $1.50/ride) but riders can go anywhere in the Metro area, seven days a week, without transfer! In comparison, a Senior who needs or wants to go outside the very limited range of the Lift, with limited hours Monday through Friday, now pays $1.50 for the Lift and then must transfer to Metro, paying $2.00 for a ticket. That is the same $3.50/ride total for expanded service without a need to transfer.
As Chair of the Transit Commission for the past year, I have had a front row seat to these deliberations. And in direct response to resident feedback, the Commission has developed and launched a survey with a deadline of March 24th, to further learn of resident and business needs and wishes. To date, we have received about 800 responses to the survey and the Commission will analyze the data before making any recommendations to the Council. I suspect the Commission will adjust the proposed Metro route based on the data, if it is determined that a contract with Madison Metro is the best option.
Doug Wood
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running
I'm a retired attorney. I worked at the state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads for 29 plus years and am the owner of Wisconsin Railroad Consulting and Mediation LLC. I've served on the city council since 2003 and previously from 1989-1993 because I really love this place. It was a great place to live when I moved here in 1984 and it's an even better place to live now.
I'm proud of the many improvements we've made over the years, including Monona Drive reconstruction, system wide park improvements, and the purchase of San Damiano to name a few. We have formidable challenges ahead of us and I'm excited about taking them on. I’m especially looking forward to working with Mayor Mary O’Connor for another two year term. I've been fortunate to work with some great mayors, but Mary is my favorite (sorry, guys). She's so collaborative and thoughtful in her approach to city government. She really pours her heart and soul into it.
List your top 3 priorities for the City Council
- We need to advance planning for a new Public Safety Building. See below for more.
- Dane County’s population has increased by 135,000 since 2000 and is projected to add another 178,000 by 2050. So, we need more housing. We need all kinds of housing, market rate, affordable and workforce. That's why I think the criticism of the Bloom project is misplaced. Yes, we need affordable and workforce housing, but we need market rate housing too. We can and are doing both.
- We need to adequately compensate our staff. We have a great staff, across the board. The staff are the ones who make city government work, whether it's Parks and Rec, the library, police, fire/paramedics, public works, elections or senior services. We are taking behind pay in our comparable communities. State levy limits are making it impossible to keep up. We're going to need an operating levy referendum in 2024.
A big concern in Monona right now is housing affordability. What action would you like to see the council take to ensure renters and homeowners aren’t priced out?
Monona, even with a significant growth rate in population is about 8500 out of nearly 570,000 people in Dane County or about 1.5%, so our ability to impact regional housing costs is quite limited. Nonetheless, there are things we can and are doing. There are currently three active apartment projects with a total of about 200 units. One of those is an affordable and workforce housing project (Broadway Lofts), one is a relatively high-end market rate project and the third is more midrange. As I said before, the Dane County region needs more housing of all kinds. Increasing the supply of housing is the most effective way to address housing costs.
That being said, we recently passed an ordinance regulating short-term rentals (VRBO, Airbnb and the like). Houses devoted to short-term rentals remove that house from the housing market for people to actually live in. It's surprising how many such houses there are. We also have the Renew Monona program, which while it has a first-time homebuyer component, has so far mainly been used for home rehabilitation projects. With increased mortgage rates, the first-time buyer program may see some increase in use.
One of Monona’s big undertakings right now is planning for a new public safety/civic building, estimated to cost $46-50 million. How do you balance the need to grow and support city services with the financial burden of such large projects?
The current space that houses the police department and the fire/paramedic service is woefully inadequate. If you haven't taken a tour behind the scenes, I urge you to do so (or find the YouTube video on the city's YouTube channel). It's outdated, too small, doesn't adequately separate offices and workspaces from interview rooms, the evidence area is below standard, the garage is inadequate for the equipment we have, the shower rooms are outdated and cramped.
So, we definitely need a new building, but the projected cost is daunting. We plan to have the architect take a hard look at how much space would be needed. Ultimately, it will be up to the voters because we intend to hold an advisory referendum once we have a more definitive plan for the building and its cost.
The city is currently weighing whether to join the Madison Metro bus route system, or keep existing services. What are your thoughts and priorities on this decision?
The Transit Commission is still gathering public input on whether to change our service provider. At this point, to me, it seems like an easy choice. Madison Metro would seamlessly connect Monona to the regional transit system. Our current service is not able to provide transfers. Madison Metro has routes connecting to the entire system. Our current system has limited routes.
Madison Metro would provide service 7 days a week for 16 hours including paratransit service. Our current system operates an express service a few hours in the morning and afternoon five days per week. The Lift operates for a little more than 7 hours a day on five days a week.
The Metro service is safe and reliable. Our current operator had to cancel one of its routes for months because they didn't have enough drivers.
The Metro service would be about $25,000 cheaper per year. Under today's stringent levy limits, $25,000 is no rounding error, it's a significant sum. Simply put, Metro will provide a lot more service at less cost. I’m still listening, but it's going to take a compelling argument to change my mind.
I know there are some people who would rather not have busses operate in the interior of the city. There's even been some suggestion that the busses will bring ‘outsiders’ to ‘Mayberry’. There is sometimes a Mayberry feel to Monona in a positive sense of being a friendly tight-knit community. But we cannot build walls around our town and pull up the drawbridge at night. We're an inner suburb in the middle of an urban city, which offers us a richness to life that won't be found in Mayberry alone. A more robust and reliable transit service can help connect us to the larger community in positive ways, allowing people to live here and work in the Madison area or work here and live elsewhere – without complete reliance on a personal auto. I do know that a few more busses going down our streets doesn't threaten my sense of what the Monona community means.