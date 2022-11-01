The Monona City Council has signed off on a plan that would see the city invest $78.6 million into its capital projects and infrastructure by the end of 2027.

At its Oct. 17 meeting, the council unanimously approved Mayor Mary O’Connor’s five-year capital improvement plan, which budgets nearly $51 million for a new city hall. The city is planning for an advisory referendum in the April 2023 election before moving forward with the building.