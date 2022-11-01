The Monona City Council has signed off on a plan that would see the city invest $78.6 million into its capital projects and infrastructure by the end of 2027.
At its Oct. 17 meeting, the council unanimously approved Mayor Mary O’Connor’s five-year capital improvement plan, which budgets nearly $51 million for a new city hall. The city is planning for an advisory referendum in the April 2023 election before moving forward with the building.
After the city hall, the plan’s largest investment is $18.6 million into public works over five years. Many of those projects are to replace aging infrastructure that are either failing or not up to modern standards.
“A lot of our buildings, a lot of our roads were built in the 50s and 60s,” O’Connor said in an interview. “Eventually they get old and start to fail. The community center’s energy conservation is not great at all. Same thing for the public safety building.”
Among the largest projects are road reconstructions for Atwood Avenue, Tonyawatha Trail, Bridge Road and Arrowhead Drive.
“I think it’s a good plan that really helps us control our borrowing,” O’Connor said. “Because we know we have these future projects coming up that will need significant investments.”
At the end of 2022, the city will have $48.3 million in outstanding debt, a little over half of its $86.7 million limit, set by Wisconsin statute. The plan as approved would see Monona step an additional $21 million towards that limit by 2027.
Helping to keep the city away from its debt capacity is the fact that Monona is hoping to qualify for federal rural development loans to cover the costs of a new city hall, Mayor O’Connor said. Such a loan would not affect the city’s borrowing capacity under state law.
The city is planning for construction on the city hall in 2024, with $48.4 million projected to be spent on the project that year.
O’Connor acknowledged the city hall’s price tag was high, but maintained that now is the time to move forward with it.
“If we don’t do it now, it’s only going to get more expensive,” she said. “Our public facilities are in horrible shape.”
Also helping the city to limit its debt are decisions to delay certain costly projects. At the Oct. 17 meeting, the council decided not to expedite a proposal for $750,000 worth of improvements to Ahuska Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Jake Anderson had asked the council to move planned construction of a number of new facilities at the park, including changes to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, from 2026 to 2024. That amendment to the five-year plan was voted down.
“It’s not that we are taking it out of the budget completely,” Mayor O’Connor said of the project. “We just have to prioritize some things. We’ve been asking all the departments for the last couple of years to limit their capital borrowing plans, because we’re going to be doing the [city hall].”
The council is now in discussions for its 2023 operating budget, which guides day-to-day services, personnel and the annual property tax levy. The next review meeting for that budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Monona Public Library.