The biggest headlines from 2022 for Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland included a proposed Amazon warehouse facility in Cottage Grove, several proposed housing developments in all three communities, school districts grappling with budget shortages, staffing shortages and other challenges, and commitments in local government to diversity, equity and inclusion. Below is a summary of the biggest news from the first half of the year. For a rundown of the second half of 2022, see next week's edition of the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle. 

January