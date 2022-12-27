The biggest headlines from 2022 for Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland included a proposed Amazon warehouse facility in Cottage Grove, several proposed housing developments in all three communities, school districts grappling with budget shortages, staffing shortages and other challenges, and commitments in local government to diversity, equity and inclusion. Below is a summary of the biggest news from the first half of the year. For a rundown of the second half of 2022, see next week's edition of the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle.
January
The Cottage Grove Village Board is starting to weigh how the village wants to use more than $700,000 in COVID-19 relief funding, for projects include a sanitary sewer interceptor, dredging of a local pond or purchasing a leaf vac truck.
The Neutral Project, a Madison-based developer envisioning an apartment complex at the 200 block of Monona Drive, have updated its plans to include more green space and smaller profile buildings following a listening session with area residents.
Students in McFarland schools and the Monona Grove School District continue to learn in-person in school buildings following winter break, despite a recent announcement that Madison students will move to virtual learning next week. Schools are facing staffing shortages, rising case numbers and other challenges.
McFarland High School students and area community members learn from content-area experts, fellow students and former hate group members about how to combat domestic terrorism at a seminar on Thursday, Jan. 6 at McFarland High School. The event, hosted by We are Many-United Against Hate, a grassroots nonprofit working to address violence and bigotry, was meant to shed light on domestic terrorism and hate.
There will be a contested race for McFarland Village Board in the April 2022 election, with three seats held by incumbents Mike Flaherty, Justin Rupert and Ed Wreh up for election. Rupert will not seek reelection to the board, and incumbents Ed Wreh and Mike Flaherty will run for their seats again, joined by newcomers Clair Bud Utter and TJ Jerke.
Locally there are contested races for Dane County Board seats. Incumbent Patrick Miles of McFarland will face Herb Taylor of McFarland in a contested race to represent District 34. Incumbent Melissa Ratcliff will face Andrew McKinney in a contested race to represent Cottage Grove. And Incumbent Sarah Smith will face Clint Keaveny in a contested race to represent Monona.
McFarland High School student Chloe Goecks has been selected as the senior of the month for January 2022 by the McFarland Optimist Club.
Matt Hamilton, a 2018 Gold Medal-winning USA Curling Team member and McFarland resident surprises longtime fan Jaxton as he was ice skating in his backyard.
The McFarland Lions Club is kicking off a recycling program to collect and reuse plastics. The club is hoping to collect 500 pounds of plastics during the six month challenge. If club members reach their goal, a release says, the company will donate a bench made from recycled material.
Eight students from Monona Grove High School have been recognized for their community engagement and academic participation, earning the MLK Outstanding Young Person Award.They are Karina Pedracine, Kadence Jackson, Laila Fackie, Kyliegha Daniels, Xavier Faison, Zawadi Ozulamoi, Adrian Roach and Anthony Thomas.
Walmart is suing the City of Monona to get its property tax assessment lowered by $9.6 million. Walmart says the 2021 value of the property should be no higher than $8.4 million, according to the lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
McFarland community members Samantha Johnson and Jenny Gotcher started out casually fundraising on social media for a friend who needed some support. Their grassroots effort became a community-wide fundraising machine, serving ten local families and surpassing $10,000 in donations. Now, the pair is partnering with the Dan Chin Homes Foundation in McFarland, to help even more McFarland residents. The Dan Chin Homes Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the McFarland-based real estate company, will now take on Gotcher and Johnson’s donation-based living expense effort in addition to its existing mantle to provide rent and mortgage assistance.
With COVID-19 case numbers surging due to the omicron variant, the Monona Grove School District is working to keep school buildings open, despite staffing shortages and contact tracing challenges. The district is stretched thin with two contact tracing staff members trying to track rising case numbers. And, the teacher shortage has hit Monona Grove hard. However, the district is continuing to prioritize keeping students learning in-person.
The Monona Plan Commission is moving ahead with rezoning the former Village Lanes property on Owen Road, as developers envision a potential apartment complex at 112-208 Owen Road. Slinde Realty Company, the owners of the former Village Lanes property and the adjacent strip mall, are eyeing a potential development of two four-story apartment buildings, with almost residential units and more than 3000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The site is about four acres.
Since Farwell Gallery opened on Black Friday, owner Kristine Ellis says the response has been overwhelming with people discovering artists who could be their neighbors.
A contested race for two McFarland School Board seats emerges for the spring election. Two seats on the board are up for re-election this April, held by long-time board members Arlyn Halvorson and Christine Pribbenow, who will not run again. Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the two seats – Meghan Fessler, Tom Mooney and Samantha Zeilenga.
A consultant tells Deer-Grove EMS it should aim to hire eight additional full-time paramedics and increase its presence in Cottage Grove, where it says an ambulance should be available 24/7 as most calls and people in the department’s district are located there. The Deer-Grove EMS commission also hikes its charges to Cambridge Area EMS for “short notice” of shifts that need staffing and coverage help from Deer-Grove.
The Monona Plan Commission is moving ahead with a proposed retail motor vehicle dealership at 915 Femrite Drive, while requiring the business owner to change operating hours, make landscaping changes and rework parking plans.
February
A five-story Amazon distribution warehouse is proposed in Village of Cottage Grove. A site on the corner of County Highway N and County Highway TT totaling 130 acres has been sold to Amazon.com Services LLC for $29.7 million. Developer Trammell Crow Company (TCC) is eyeing a five-story warehouse distribution facility, set on 145 total acres located behind the BP gas station on that corner. The plans propose a 650,000 square foot base footprint, with the building standing 93 feet tall. The purpose of the Amazon facility material handling of incoming and outgoing product and storage.
Seven students from McFarland’s Indian Mound Middle School are honored for their academic work and community-mindedness, earning the MLK Outstanding Young Person Award every year. They are Cordale Wright (grade six), Ali Bah (grade 6), Rayna Randolph (grade 8), Catherine Kelley (grade 8), Greysyn Gray (grade 7) and Katty Lodewyk (grade 7).
Consultants studying the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department say they recommend creating a fire commission and the funding formula for how municipalities pay for fire service. The consultants also recommend building a future station in the village of Cottage Grove, and eventually transitioning to a municipal department, reducing call times and adding perks for volunteers.
More than 40 McFarland community members participate in an equity listening session this week, hosted by the village’s equity consultants, to learn from community members how they viewed the climate of McFarland, and to build relationships.
The village of McFarland was recognized as a 2021 climate champion by Dane County, for its sustainability work on its new public safety center.
A retail flooring company at South Towne Mall has opened. Floor & Decor Outlets of America, Inc., a hard surface flooring and accessories retailer based in Atlanta, GA., has opened a location at the 2101 W. Broadway lot.
The city of Monona’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion workgroup is continuing its efforts in the new year, working to shape recommendations for the city about ways to become a more inclusive community.
The workgroup has tailored its discussions to specifically addressing challenges posed by racism in the city. The workgroup is hoping that Monona can become a more diverse community longterm, and become more supportive.
McFarland High School senior Rory Tierney-Osterloth has been selected as the February Senior of the Month by the McFarland Optimist Club.
More than 80 Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie residents participate in a neighborhood listening session about a proposed Amazon distribution facility, raising significant concern about the project. Some of the questions asked by participants focused on stormwater retention plans, property value concerns, concerns on Amazon business practices, environmental impacts on McCarthy Park, impacts on surrounding neighborhoods, traffic and lighting impacts, and others.
Current Indian Mound Middle School principal Aaron Tarnutzer has been chosen as McFarland’s next superintendent.
Local government, school district and business officials in Monona say they’re making strides on economic development fronts, sharing updates at roundtable.
After nine years of service, Cottage Grove’s K9 officer Larz has retired.
Developers of a potential apartment complex on Owen Road at the former Village Lanes property are continuing to refine their plans for a two-phased mixed-use project, adding amenities and reducing the facade of the structure.
Michael Brennan of McFarland received the Good Neighbor Award this year from the RASCW for his advocacy, volunteerism and community service. Brennan is a realtor at First Weber in Fitchburg.
The village of Cottage Grove is planning for a future redevelopment of Community Park, which would include pickleball courts, smart soccer fields a new playground, walking paths and updated shelters.
The McFarland Family Festival is returning in 2022, with a new name and new leadership. The festival is set for Sept. 23, 24 and 25, and will be renamed to the McFarland Community Festival, in an effort to be more inclusive.
The village of Cottage Grove could see about $4.6 million a year in new tax revenue for 15 years from a proposed Amazon distribution site. Cottage Grove Village Administrator Matt Giese said that until 2038, the site could be generating about $4.6 million in annual tax revenue. After that, the village could continue to see net tax revenue of $1.4 million in perpetuity.
The McFarland Village Board are going ahead with seeking consultants to design a state of the art skate park at William McFarland Park, renovating the current skateboard facility.
As spring approaches, local nonprofit groups are seeking volunteers for their events as activities pick up. Members of the Cottage Grove Lions Club and the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society say that they are experiencing a volunteer shortage right now.
UniverCity, a UW-Madison initiative that connects local governments and the university resources, is working with the city of Sun Prairie, the towns of Deerfield and Cottage Grove and the Friends of Koshkonong Creek to study possible improvements to Koshkonong Creek.
Construction on the village of McFarland’s public safety center is progressing, village consultants say, after building began in October.
Village of Cottage Grove officials have green-lit an Amazon distribution warehouse proposed for the corner of County Highways N and TT, with the Cottage Grove Village Board unanimously approving plans for the distribution facility on Feb. 21.
The Friends of San Damiano, along with the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Monona Parks and Recreation department, host an event this weekend featuring a traditional Native American sport called the Snow Snake Games.
Tony Humphrey, a life-long resident of Sun Prairie and once a silent partner in TTJ Packing in Cottage Grove, has become the sole owner of the meat packing plant serving Wisconsin.
Deer-Grove EMS’ part-time paramedics are getting a raise and a new job title.
March
A recent traffic survey shows that Cottage Grove residents have safety concerns about County Highway BB, County Highway N, Gaston Road, Vilas Road and Sandpiper Trail.
After school on Tuesday, March 1, students raced up and down the basketball court of the Glacial Drumlin School gym, games hosted by Project Unify, a club at Glacial Drumlin committed to inclusion for all students, regardless of ability level.
The village of McFarland is moving forward on planning for the future of a community center, hiring SEH, a Madison-based engineering firm, and architectural firm EUA, to help plan for the future of the McFarland Municipal Center at 5915 Milwaukee Street. With a public safety center in the process of being constructed, and McFarland’s police and fire departments moving from Milwaukee Street to a new facility on Holscher Road and Broadhead Street, village staff say that the future use of the municipal center are now in question.
Dan Chin Homes, a McFarland-based real estate company, breaks ground on its new headquarters on Bashford Street.
Rosie’s Coffee Bar and Bakery in Monona has closed its cafe at 4604 Monona Drive, transitioning to a virtual bakery.
A Monona resident was among those advancing to the semi-final round of the annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest. Michael Basarich of Monona was one of 55 people to advance in the 19th-annual contest. Contestants
McFarland High School student Lilly Innes has been selected as the March 2022 McFarland Optimist Club’s Senior of the Month.
McFarland police respond to large fight at youth hockey event
The Monona Plan Commission has reduced the number of apartment units allowed in a proposed affordable housing development on the former Village Lanes bowling alley site on Owen Road.
The wheels are beginning to turn on a proposed landfill site on the Yahara Hills Golf Course off U.S. Highway 12-18 near McFarland and Cottage Grove. The Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables, the branch of Dane County responsible for landfill operations, is proposing a 230-acre development at 6701 U.S. Highway 12-18, which would include both a landfill and a “Sustainability Campus.”
The Friends of McCarthy Youth and Conservation Park hold the annual Youth Service Day at McCarthy Youth Conservation Park, 4841 County Highway TT in Cottage Grove.
While state legislators nationwide have passed a record-number of bills limiting the rights of LGBTQ Americans, McFarland’s School Board unanimously passed a resolution aimed at supporting and affirming transgender students.
Monona Bank merges with State Bank of Cross Plains.
State Senator Melissa Agard will hold three listening sessions for residents of her district this April.
The McFarland Village Board beins a conversation about the internal organization, and future medical direction, of the McFarland Fire and Rescue department, considering adding a lieutenant role to the department, instead of hiring a new EMT/firefighter after a recent resignation, to fill gaps in administrative support.
As spring unfolds, the E.D. Locke Library in McFarland is seeing a renewed energy and traffic.
The Monona Grove School District begins installing what will be the largest solar array on a K-12 school building in Wisconsin. The array will have 1,400 solar panels covering two-thirds of the MGHS roof and produce about 845 megawatt hours of power each year.
April
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Southwest Region has scheduled two public involvement meetings to discuss the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) corridor study underway for the Madison Beltline.
Monona police officers responded to a single vehicle crash on the Beltline that led to a death.
The McFarland School Board sees the return of a former member, Tom Mooney, and welcomes newcomer Meghan Fessler after Tuesday's election.
Two-term incumbent Mike Flaherty earns the most votes in a contested McFarland Village Board race in the spring election. Incumbents Edward Wreh and Mike Flaherty will return to the board for another term, joined by newcomer TJ Jerke. A fourth candidate, Clair Bud Utter, was not elected to the board.
Longtime Dane County Supervisor Patrick Miles will continue to represent District 34 after winning a contested race. Miles defeated newcomer Herb Taylor of McFarland, to represent District 34. Incumbent Sarah Smith is reelected to a second term on the Dane County Board in a contested election over newcomer Clint Keaveny of Monona with more than 73% of the vote.
And Incumbent Melissa Ratcliff is reelected to her seat representing District 36 on the Dane County Board over Andrew McKinney.
The Monona police and fire departments responded to a situation involving hazardous materials inside an apartment complex on Owen Road.
Construction bids for the reconstruction of South Winnequah Road came in lower than expected, Monona city officials said at a recent city council meeting. The city of Monona received three bids in late March for an excavation and paving project on South Winnequah Road that’s been in the works since at least 2021.
The town of Cottage Grove hosts a public information session discussing a proposed boundary agreement with the city of Madison. The town and the city have been discussing a proposed intergovernmental agreement since early 2021. Town officials have previously said that the agreement is meant to protect development within the township and curb possible future annexations.
McFarland High School senior Brielle Bruce has been selected as this month’s Optimist Club Senior of the Month.
The Monona Public Librarylaunches a Monona Community Read which will focus on Antiracism.
A proposed apartment development on Owen Road in Monona has advanced to the next approval step with the city, after the project was reduced in size and massing due to density concerns.
Construction on the new McFarland public safety center continues to progress, as contractors fight ongoing supply chain issues. Contractors are concerned about steel, roofing and insulation shortages, but have advanced on masonry, plumbing and electrical work.
The McFarland School District has hired a new principal to fill the soon-to-be vacant position at Indian Mound Middle School, after promoting current building principal Aaron Tarnutzer to superintendent.
Monona Grove High School student Leela Peterson, a junior, will represent the district at an ensemble cabaret at the Overture Center this month.
The Monona Senior Center honored its volunteers for their years of service, at a recent appreciation day at the center on Thursday, April 14. Volunteer tenures ranged from five years to 40 years. Listed below are the volunteers and their years of service. Joanne Berschet (5), John Anderson (10), Keith Vande Berg (5), Glenn Vosberg (40), Kathy Larson (10) and Sylvia Roeder (15). Karen Clough (5), Valerie Birrenkott (15), Karen Komprood (5) and Sharon Patton (5).
Wearing a McFarland letterman jacket and hat, Arlyn Halvorson closes out his 27 years of service on the school board.
The Monona Fire Department was dispatched to the 4800 block of Midmoor Rd for a reported structure fire in the garage
McFarland High School celebrates prom.
Early approval processes have begun for converting the current Yahara Hills Golf Course off U.S. Highway 12-18 near McFarland and Cottage Grove into a proposed landfill. A land sale agreement for 230 acres of the current Yahara Hills Golf Course is approved by the city of Madison’s finance committee on April 25. Additionally, changes to the Yahara Hills Neighborhood Development Plan, to accommodate a possible landfill, passes through the city’s plan commission.
May
The DNR is anticipating the construction for a new bike trail at Lake Kegonsa State Park, beginning in 2023.
The McFarland Cemetery Association seeks volunteers to help with a community project to clean all of the headstones in both the Broadhead Street and Holscher Road Cemeteries.
Monona Grove High School marks prom.
The village of McFarland will be receiving ten BCycle electric bicycles this summer, as part of a pilot program with the Madison-based cycling company. The McFarland Village Board decides to kick off a pilot program with Madison BCycle to install a docking station with ten bicycles at McDaniel Park this summer.
Chase Lumber, a lumber business with locations in McFarland, Sun Prairie and DeForest, is celebrating its 125th anniversary.
When Kateryna Popova left her home in Odesa, Ukraine to spend a year as an exchange student at Monona Grove High School, she never imagined how much her home would change while she was away. While studying abroad at Monona Grove High School Popova and her peers raised more than $20,000 to benefit the Ukrainian effort, out of support for Popova.
In honor of Older Americans Month this May, McFarland Senior Outreach is honoring local seniors this month, and planning special events in May, with an exhibit of a collaborative art quilt, made through a program called Threads of Resilience, meant to build connections between older adults in the community.
Students in fourth grade at Granite Ridge School in Cottage Grove help plant three trees at the newly-constructed school, in honor of Arbor Day.
The village of McFarland seeks public feedback on the future of housing and local business in the community.
The village of McFarland has asked for a seat at the table during a future negotiation process during the siting of a proposed Dane County landfill.
A single page document is set to guide the next five years of Monona Grove School District’s approach to its operations, after the school board approved the proposed 2022-27 strategic plan.
A new proposal seeks to develop 112 new duplexes and townhomes on about twelve acres just west of Glacial Drumlin School. The early concept plan of the project proposed 64 two-story duplex units and 48 three-story townhomes at the northeast intersection of Buss Road and County Highway BB. The proposal also includes about half an acre of commercial space.
After a two-year hiatus, Monona and McFarland are bringing back parades to commemorate Memorial Day.
Senior Gabe Lee has been chosen by the McFarland Optimist Club as the May Senior of the Month for McFarland High School.
Municipalities in the Deer-Grove EMS Commission are beginning to reevaluate the commission’s funding structure and ways of making decisions, following suggestions from an organizational study done in the last year.
By next spring, McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park should have a new shelter, paved roads, a drinking fountain and more. The Dane County Board approved in a May 5 meeting a nearly $600,000 contract for improvements to the roughly 290-acre park at 4841 County Highway TT in Cottage Grove.
As Monona Grove School District unveiled a solar array covering two-thirds of its high school building’s roof May 21, it was not with a ribbon cutting ceremony, but a cable cutting ceremony.
Ten Monona Grove High School students were recognized as the Badger Conference Top Ten, earning high academic honors in the Badger Conference. The students who earned this honor are: Chance Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Aidan Curley, Lauren Fieweger, Owen Garrett, Daniel Hawker, Chase Lindwall, Mei Riddle, Sarah Schnell and Jamisen Wright.
June
Jeremy McMullen, a longtime Deer-Grove EMS first responder and chief of Monona Fire and EMS, has been recognized with a county-wide award for his history of service.
The 91st annual Cottage Grove Fireman’s Festival kicks off Father’s Day weekend.
A Monona Grove High School student files a civil rights lawsuit against four district staff members after they allegedly attempted an “unparticularized” and “racially motivated” search during a Black Student Union field trip last month.
Area school districts are preparing the newest rendition of district-wide strategic plans, which set down the vision for the district and guide operations and decision-making for years to come. The Monona Grove School District recently approved its strategic plan for 2022-2027, establishing its priorities as teaching and learning, highly effective personnel, engaging the community and financial stability and efficiency. The McFarland School District is also in the very beginning stages of strategic planning. The board is weighing hiring a consulting firm to assist in the next stages.
Developers have broken ground on a 16,000 square-foot retail space in the village of Cottage Grove’s commerce park. Developer JEK CRE LLC, a family-owned development company with owners living in DeForest and Cottage Grove, have been green-lit to build a retail space at the north-east corner of Highway N and Limestone Pass in the village.The new development will include seven business spaces for rent, including one restaurant space that will house a new Dunkin’ Donuts.
June 16
The Cottage Grove town board approves nearly $480,000 for road maintenance contracts.
The Monona Grove School District is beginning to prepare for the end of its fiscal year, in the midst of many financial and operational challenges resulting from the pandemic.
The McFarland School District has hired a consultant to assist in its strategic planning process, after hearing feedback from nearby districts.
McFarland High School senior Hadley Johnson has been chosen as the June Senior of the Month by the McFarland Optimist Club.
Indian Mound Middle School Destination Imagination Team wins first place at the regional finals, and took third out of 13 teams at the state tournament. On the team were IMMS Seventh graders Lydia Foster, Kate Mischnick, Emily Karls and Tia Sercombe. The team was founded and coached by IMMS teacher Jackie Hickey, who is retiring from teaching this year.
With the federal government ending a program providing free meals for students, a temporary pandemic measure, the Monona Grove and McFarland school districts are looking ahead to new and continuing challenges for nutrition programs and students.
The village of McFarland has begun planning for the McFarland Municipal Center, with plans for it to be vacated in early next year as McFarland’s police, court, and fire and rescue functions move to the new safety building.
Construction could begin as early as this August on a new interchange at two of the most dangerous intersections in Madison. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking bids from construction companies for the project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB.The $33 million project includes a diamond interchange at the U.S. 12/18 and County AB intersection.
After the storm on Monday, June 13, Monona city employees respond to dozens of calls while the community and businesses jumped into action to support first responders and those in need.
Dane County breaks ground on its Yahara Solar Project in Cottage Grove as part of an effort to reach 100% renewable electricity at all county facilities.
The proposed Dane County landfill at the Yahara Hills Golf Course continues to face opposition from McFarland residents, with a community group presenting concerns to the school board during a June 20 meeting.
The Monona Grove School Board approves its preliminary $7.4 million budget for the 2022-23 school year with an anticipated deficit of about $770,000.
Monona’s lack of racial diversity presents some significant challenges in its efforts to improve inclusiveness, according to a report issued by the city’s Ad Hoc Workgroup on Diversity and Equity Issues. Among the recommendations from the work group are that the city strengthen its commitment to affordable housing and public transit, that it make changes in its hiring practices and work with the school district on diversity and equity initiatives. It also encouraged members of the public to take action on their own by supporting minority-owned businesses and by planning a community-wide summit.