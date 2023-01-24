MONONA
Saturday, Jan. 28: Loud in the Library
The annual fundraiser for the Monona Public Library “Loud in the Library” returns this year on Jan. 28 from 7-11 p.m. at the library, 1000 Nichols Road. The after-hours game show themed event is a fundraiser for the library. Event will include live music from Monona-based band Slow Burn, game show games, refreshments, raffles, prizes and other activities.
Saturday, Jan. 28: Bird and nature adventures
Aldo Leopold Nature Center is hosting a nature walk, led by a naturalist at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Edna Taylor Conservation Park on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. beginning at 330 Femrite Drive. This is a family-friendly nature walk, no registration required.
Saturday, Feb. 4: Monona Lakeview Community Craft Fair
The Monona Lakeview Apartment community will hold a craft fair on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3819 Monona Drive. Vendors with a variety of offerings will sell their goods, from jewelry and clothing to baked goods and gifts.
Madison Monona Lioness Lions Club
The next club meeting will be Monday February 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Tully’s II in Monona. Meat Raffles continue every Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Tully’s II, come join the fun! Please visit us on Facebook or contact Julie at 608-516-2527.
MCFARLAND
Sunday, Jan. 29: Cornhole tournament
The McFarland American Legion Post 534 is hosting a cornhole tournament on Jan. 29 at 4911 Burma Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a double-elimination, blind draw tournament with a 100% payout. Cost is $5 per player.
Monday, Jan. 30: Blood drive
The McFarland American Legion Post 534 is hosting a blood drive on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4911 Burma Road. Schedule a donation at redcrossblood.org.
Feb. 2-4: The Little Mermaid Jr.
Indian Mound Middle School will stage the musical The Little Mermaid Jr. on Feb. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m., and on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the McFarland Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.
COTTAGE GROVE
Saturday, Jan. 28: Light up winter ceramics
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department will hold a workshop for people to make a light up winter ceramic on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 210 Progress Drive. Workshop is open to all ages, and people can sign up at Hammer & Stain Madison’s website.
Friday, Feb. 3: Dueling Pianos
Piano Fondue will be performing at the new indoor tasting room at Doundrin’s Distilling on Feb 3 from 7-10 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.
Saturday, Feb. 4: Spike MS Tournament
Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway, is holding a charity volleyball tournament tournament for MS on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tournament will have a variety of categories, with prizes for top teams.