Monona leaders gathered at a recent City Council meeting to mourn and remember Alder Kathy Thomas, who passed away earlier this month.
At the meeting, Thomas’ family was awarded with a mayoral proclamation and plaques from the fire and police departments in her name, and the council introduced a resolution indicating its wish to rename a Monona street in her honor.
Thomas passed away on March 12 after a long battle with illness. She was the longest-serving elected official in Monona history, in the midst of her 19th term as an alder. That term was up in April and she had decided not to run again.
“I considered Kathy a colleague and a mentor and a friend, and I think many other people in this room did as well. She brought so much to this council,” Mayor Mary O’Connor said at the March 20 meeting. “I think we all knew Kathy was sick, but we all really hoped that that stubborn Kathy-ness would carry her through.”
In the mayoral proclamation, O’Connor said that Thomas was “the very embodiment of a public servant,” citing her 37 years in office and the numerous community organizations she donated her time to.
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney presented Thomas’ family with an Outstanding Support Citation from the department, which had been granted just a few weeks ago at the Monona Police Department’s first-ever award ceremony. Thomas had been unable to attend due to her illness.
“I was welcomed into her home and her office in my first weeks in Monona,” Chaney said. “She provided me with a book on Monona, and some coasters that I use to this day.”
Fire Chief Jeremey McMullen also shared memories of Thomas and remembered the brownies that she would often bake for him and fellow first responders.
Thomas’ son, James, accepted the mayoral proclamation and spoke briefly to the council.
“My mom poured a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this city,” he said. “But it was returned tenfold. Thank you all for continuing her legacy here.”
Street renaming
The council is also considering a resolution that would express its “desire” to rename a city street after Thomas.
The council is waiting for recommendations from the Public Works Committee on a new name for Squaw Circle, a road on the city’s east side that uses an outdated and offensive term for Native Americans.
Alder Patrick DePula, who sponsored the resolution alongside Alder Brian Holmquist, had brought up the idea of renaming the street after Thomas before her death as a way to honor her after her retirement in April, O’Connor said.
At the March 20 meeting, DePula also noted that March is Women’s History Month, and that the city currently does not have a single street named after a woman.
“To name this street after Kathy Thomas is probably the best possible first female that we name a street after,” DePula said.
Holmquist clarified that the resolution was only a recommendation to the Public Works Committee, but he hoped to see it as one of the committee’s “top selections.”
Alder Nancy Moore jokingly said that the commitment to a strict committee process was in keeping with Thomas’ legacy.
“In my view, this is certainly not the last thing that the city will do to honor (Thomas) and all she means to this city,” Moore said. “I see this as just the beginning.”