MONONA GROVE GYMNASTICS Monona Grove gymnastics defeated by Milton, Waunakee By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com Jan 30, 2023 The Monona Grove gymnastics team won one event in a 123.40-116.35 loss to Waunakee/DeForest on Friday, Jan. 27 at Madison Turners.Sophomore Savanna Gangstad won the vault with a personal-best score of 8.50. On the uneven bars, junior Anastasia Bingham (6.95) took second and senior Katherine Roberts (6.70) finished fourth.On the balance beam, junior Katy Jo Wessley (7.10) scored fourth. Wessley (8.00) and Bingham (7.70) took third and fourth in the floor exercises.Gangstad and Bingham tied for third overall with an all-around score of 29.20. Gangstad earned a personal best score for all-around score.Milton/Edgerton 125.15, Monona Grove 117.60Sophomore Savanna Gangstad finished first overall in a Monona Grove gymnastics 125.15-117.60 loss to Milton/Edgerton in a dual meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Milton High School.Gangstad finished with a personal best all-around score of 31.875. Gangstad also won the balance beam with a personal-best score of 8.55 with junior Katy Jo Wessley (7.40) taking fourth in the event.The Silver Eagles also won the vault with junior Anastasia Bingham (8.300) and Gangstad (8.175) taking first and second. Gangstad (7.60) also finished second on the uneven bars.Wessley (8.275) took third in the floor exercises, finishing third overall with an all-around score of 30.425. Both were personal best scores for Wessley.