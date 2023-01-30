The Monona Grove gymnastics team won one event in a 123.40-116.35 loss to Waunakee/DeForest on Friday, Jan. 27 at Madison Turners.

Sophomore Savanna Gangstad won the vault with a personal-best score of 8.50. On the uneven bars, junior Anastasia Bingham (6.95) took second and senior Katherine Roberts (6.70) finished fourth.