Monona Grove gymnastics By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Junior Katy Jo Wessley attempts to keep her balance on the balance beam during the dual against Sauk Prairie on Friday, Jan. 20. Calahan Steed Buy Now Junior Allie Simac performs on the uneven bars on Friday, Jan. 20. Calahan Steed Buy Now Sophomore Savanna Gangstad flips off the balance beam during Friday's meet against Sauk Prairie. Calahan Steed Buy Now Sophomore Alaina Ruffin performs on the balance beam on Friday, Jan. 20. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Rescued hearts: Windsor family heals from tragedy through dog adoption ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system Primal Cue aims to land in Sun Prairie Ice Arena restaurant space Sun Prairie man faces drug, weapons charges after Lodi crash