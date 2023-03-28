Two Monona Grove High School students will perform in the Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, a 75-minute cabaret-style performance in Overture Center’s Promenade Hall on April 3.

The accomplished singers of the Jerry Ensemble participate in the group 2-4 years each, delighting audiences with songs from musical theater, movies, legendary artists and more. They present solos, duets, trios and group performances in front of a variety of audiences in a variety of settings each year, including the Jerry Awards Ceremony, Cocktails with Tim & Karra, UW basketball games and Kids in the Rotunda.