Two Monona Grove High School students will perform in the Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, a 75-minute cabaret-style performance in Overture Center’s Promenade Hall on April 3.
The accomplished singers of the Jerry Ensemble participate in the group 2-4 years each, delighting audiences with songs from musical theater, movies, legendary artists and more. They present solos, duets, trios and group performances in front of a variety of audiences in a variety of settings each year, including the Jerry Awards Ceremony, Cocktails with Tim & Karra, UW basketball games and Kids in the Rotunda.
Leela Peterson of Monona Grove High School and Leena Rathgeber, Monona Grove High School are members of the 2022-23 ensemble.
The Jerry Awards is a high school musical awards program that encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater.
The program began in the 2009/10 school year with 23 productions within 45 miles of Madison and has since expanded across the state through partnerships with Marcus Performing Arts Center, The Grand Theater and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. Educators and industry professionals review productions at Wisconsin high schools and/or community theater organizations and provide valuable feedback to students. In its first decade, the Jerry Awards engaged more than 700,000 students, teachers, theater professionals and community members and has grown into a nationally recognized showcase of the brightest stars in Wisconsin high school musical theater.
Students in participating high schools can participate in the Central or Southern Jerry Ensemble. Students are selected through auditions each year. The Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is directed by Marshall DeLonay and the Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is directed by Gail Becker.