The Monona Grove High School Model UN team has reached record-breaking new heights this school year.

In December, the high school played host to the local Madison conference called MADMUN that rotates between McFarland, Middleton, Verona, and Monona Grove. Each year the conference has grown in size. Over 350 delegates from 19 schools competed, making MADMUN the largest conference in the state. Monona Grove set a new school record after winning 30 of the 65 awards given out at the conference, including winning 7 of the 11 committees. Earlier in the season, the team found success at SIMUN, one of the most competitive one-day conferences in the country hosted at St. Ignatius School in Chicago. Monona Grove students brought home 9 awards from that event.