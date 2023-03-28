The Monona Grove High School Model UN team has reached record-breaking new heights this school year.
In December, the high school played host to the local Madison conference called MADMUN that rotates between McFarland, Middleton, Verona, and Monona Grove. Each year the conference has grown in size. Over 350 delegates from 19 schools competed, making MADMUN the largest conference in the state. Monona Grove set a new school record after winning 30 of the 65 awards given out at the conference, including winning 7 of the 11 committees. Earlier in the season, the team found success at SIMUN, one of the most competitive one-day conferences in the country hosted at St. Ignatius School in Chicago. Monona Grove students brought home 9 awards from that event.
In early February, the Monona Grove Model UN team attended Chicago International Model United Nations (CIMUN). CIMUN is one of the nation’s largest independent conferences, and the club once again made school history by winning Outstanding Delegation.
“This is big for MG’s Model UN students,” said co-advisor and MGHS social studies teacher Jeremy Wallace. “They are having a magical season.”
“It’s hard to not be overcome with pride by the leadership demonstrated by these students,” added fellow co-advisor and MGHS social studies teacher Brian Jefferson.
MGHS senior and Model UN student Alivia Weum represented MG as the Secretary General of MADMUN. She says the impact of Model UN is bigger than many realize, and that Model UN teaches students to communicate through active listening to all perspectives, to find common ground, and to empathize with others. “We put these skills into practice by committing ourselves to research and debate with an open mind,” she says. “One of our main objectives is for delegates to recognize that by simply making the choice to be here, they’re taking a step towards positive change within their community.”