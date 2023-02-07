PhilipHavenHeadShot.jpg

The Monona Grove School District Board of Education has appointed by a majority vote Philip Haven of Monona for the vacant seat on the School Board.

Haven has been appointed to serve until April 2024, which completes the three-year term that became available upon the resignation of School Board member Andrew McKinney. Twelve applicants sent in materials for consideration and were interviewed by the School Board on Feb. 1.