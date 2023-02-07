The Monona Grove School District Board of Education has appointed by a majority vote Philip Haven of Monona for the vacant seat on the School Board.
Haven has been appointed to serve until April 2024, which completes the three-year term that became available upon the resignation of School Board member Andrew McKinney. Twelve applicants sent in materials for consideration and were interviewed by the School Board on Feb. 1.
“Among a field of extraordinary candidates, Philip was impressive and is highly qualified. I’m confident he will make an excellent addition to our Board,” said Monona Grove School Board president Loreen Gage.
Haven is Director of Software Quality and Architecture at Milliman IntelliScript, the leading creator of risk-assessment insurtech for the U.S. life and health insurance sectors. He and his wife have two young children; their school-aged daughter attends school in Monona Grove while their younger daughter looks forward to going to school in a few years. “I am grateful to be offered the appointment and am eager to get started," Haven said. "As the spouse of an educator and the son of an educator and former school board member, I have a strong commitment to public education and look forward to serving on the board,” Haven said.
“We are very grateful for the interest shown in this position, and for the time all of the candidates spent sharing their experiences and perspectives,” said Superintendent Dan Olson. “I believe the community will find Philip to be an effective and knowledgeable addition to our School Board,” he said.
Haven will take the oath of office and begin the term immediately.