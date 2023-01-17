Taxpayers in the Monona Grove School District will see a schools operating referendum on their ballots on the April 4 election.
The Monona Grove School Board passed a resolution last week to add a referendum to the April 4 spring election ballot, asking to exceed the revenue limit for recurring purposes.
Should the referendum pass, the amount that the district could levy from taxpayers would increase over three years, and then continue on into the future.
If passed, the referendum would allow the district in the 2023-24 school year to levy an additional $6 million from taxpayers above the district’s levy limit. In 2024-25, the district would levy $7.6 million total above the levy limit. And in 2025-26, the district would levy $13.8 total above the levy limit.
Every school year beyond 2026-27, the district would be able to levy $13.8 million each school year.
Because this would be a recurring referendum, voters would only need to approve the measure once at the polls to allow the district to continue levying this funding in perpetuity.
The purpose of levying additional funds through a referendum, administrators say, is to maintain current programs and staff, and to cover rising operational expenses.
“School funding remains a topic of great debate, complexity and without a viable, long-term solution,” Monona Grove Superintendent Daniel Olson said. “School districts across the state have experienced a rapid increase in inflation, especially when compared to growth of allowable school revenue.”
Olson added that the Monona Grove School District hasn’t received any increase in per pupil aid from the state for the past two years.
“In large part, this is what fuels our budget deficit,” Olson said.
However, it’s not the only thing that schools in the state are struggling with. There are teacher shortages across the country.
“Teacher shortages — both from teachers leaving the profession and from increased hiring competition in our area — have led to a shift in our ability to attract and retain high-quality staff,” Olson said. “It is not possible to fully align our teacher salaries with the private sector or with our K-12 peers in Dane County, but this operational referendum may provide an opportunity to offer more competitive pay.”
“A recurring referendum would provide more consistency and stability not only for taxpayers in our community, but also for us as a district,” Olson continued. “We are asking for money that would maintain current programs and operations and not for anything above and beyond what we are currently doing.”
In addition, the district is using some of its fund balance to offset its budget shortfalls this year, and would face a similar challenge in future years. The district in 2020 passed a four-year $3.7 million operating referendum.
According to Olson, referendums are the current reality of “how deeply state funding” affects the district’s budget. The costs are going up in order to maintain the same operations and programs, but there is no additional money coming from the state, leading to a budget deficit.
The district has made changes in its budget to maximize savings and lower costs. Olson said they have made changes for the last two years to their health insurance benefits resulting in significant savings and they recently installed solar panels at Monona Grove High School which will generate continuous savings on utility costs going forward.
“We are a right-sized staff: our class sizes are optimized, we have mental health support and programs in every school, as well as health team members in every school,” Olson said. “Our students learn in a safe environment and are deeply cared for, and we know our community values that and takes pride in that.”
Olson added that because of their “reputation for outstanding teachers and staff,” the district is continuing to see enrollment growth and they are in a good position to continue growing. However, increases in state funding from enrollment growth take multiple years because of the state’s funding formula.
“We want our community to be well-informed with the facts before they vote,” Olson said. “We’ll be holding several informational meetings and opportunities for questions and conversation.” Details and additional information about the upcoming referendum will be posted on the district’s website at www.mononagrove.org.