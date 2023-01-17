Monona Grove School District

Monona Grove School District might be in for some serious cuts in funding for the 2021-22 academic year.

 File photo

Taxpayers in the Monona Grove School District will see a schools operating referendum on their ballots on the April 4 election.

The Monona Grove School Board passed a resolution last week to add a referendum to the April 4 spring election ballot, asking to exceed the revenue limit for recurring purposes.