The Monona Grove School District has set five upcoming opportunities for district residents to ask questions and get more information about an April referendum.
Residents of the Monona Grove School District will see a recurring operating referendum on their April ballots.
Should the referendum pass, the amount that the district could levy from taxpayers would increase over three years, and then continue on into the future.
If passed, the referendum would allow the district in the 2023-24 school year to levy an additional $6 million from taxpayers above the district’s levy limit. In 2024-25, the district would levy $7.6 million total above the levy limit. And in 2025-26, the district would levy $13.8 total above the levy limit.
Every school year beyond 2026-27, the district would be able to levy $13.8 million each school year.
Community members can attend these virtual or in-person events in February and March, ask questions and get details on the referendum from district staff.
The district will hold two events involving formal presentations by district staff on referendum details, and three more casual events, called “Coffee and Questions,” for informal conversations with district staff.
The upcoming events are:
- Feb. 28, 9-10 a.m. — Coffee & Questions at Grace Coffee Co., 2515 Gaston Road Cottage Grove
- March 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Community Information Night at Cottage Grove School, 470 N. Main Street. A recording of this meeting will be posted on the Monona Community Media Youtube channel.
- March 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Community Information Night at Winnequah School, 800 Greenway Road. A recording of this meeting will be posted on the Monona Community Media Youtube channel.
- March 15, 4-5 p.m. — Coffee & Questions, held virtually on Zoom. Meeting link can be found at mononagrove.org.
- March 21, 12-1 p.m. — Coffee & Questions, held virtually on Zoom. Meeting link can be found at mononagrove.org.
“Our commitment to public education is more important than ever; it is fundamental to our community’s well being and evident in our shared dedication to our students, staff, and community that Monona Grove is known for. We have so much to be proud of, so many achievements and successes to honor. We remain grateful for your ongoing support of our schools,” The district wrote in its first newsletter devoted to sharing information on the upcoming referendum.
The purpose of levying additional funds through a referendum, administrators say, is to maintain current programs and staff, and to cover rising operational expenses.
“School funding remains a topic of great debate, complexity and without a viable, long-term solution,” Monona Grove Superintendent Daniel Olson previously said. “School districts across the state have experienced a rapid increase in inflation, especially when compared to growth of allowable school revenue.”
In one of its newsletters, the district shared that the tax impact would rise over three years for residents, and then remain consistent.
Because this would be a recurring referendum, voters would only need to approve the measure once at the polls to allow the district to continue levying this funding in perpetuity.
“A recurring referendum would provide more consistency and stability not only for taxpayers in our community, but also for us as a district,” Olson continued. “We are asking for money that would maintain current programs and operations and not for anything above and beyond what we are currently doing.”
In addition, the district is using some of its fund balance to offset its budget shortfalls this year, and would face a similar challenge in future years. The district in 2020 passed a four-year $3.7 million operating referendum.
Details and additional information about the upcoming referendum will be posted on the district’s website at www.mononagrove.org.