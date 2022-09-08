Monona Grove volleyball against DeForest By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 8, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now The Monona Grove volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against DeForest on Thursday, September 8. Calahan Steed Buy Now Junior outside hitter Abbey Inda hits a spike against DeForest on Thursday, September 8. Calahan Steed Buy Now Sophomore right-side hitter Addy Baumgartner, left, and junior middle hitter Paxton Braun, right, attempt to block a shot against DeForest on Thursday, September 8. Calahan Steed Buy Now Senior setter Brooke Ellingson hits a pass against DeForest. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deputies investigate single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 151 in Bristol WalletHub ranks Sun Prairie ranks 218th most equitable school district in state Lane's three TDs, tough running leads Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North football clash Sun Prairie Police arrest two suspects in Windsor after shots fired incident at Park Circle Madison man arrested after domestic standoff with Sun Prairie police Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin