The Monona Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out event in Winnequah Park on July 9. The NNO event saw some changes in 2022, featuring more interactive games, prizes, and free hot dogs and burgers for kids grilled up by Monona’s finest. This year, the Monona Police teamed up with Winnequah School to collect much needed school supplies in support this year’s local Back To School Drive. In addition, community kids had an opportunity to climb into working trucks from the City’s Public Works Department, Monona Fire Department and the Wisconsin DNR. Those in attendance were also able to get up and close to working police horses from the Madison Police Mounted Unit and had the opportunity toggle controls of an air boat from the Dane County Sheriff’s Marine and Trail Enforcement Unit. The Monona Police would like to thank the community in helping to make this year’s National Night Out a success!