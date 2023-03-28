Monona Police Department on March 25 made an arrest in an attempted traffic stop and drug investigation that began in the City of Monona on W. Broadway.
The driver of the vehicle allegedly led officers on a pursuit before he lost control of his vehicle when negotiating the exit ramp at John Nolan Dr and the Beltline. After the single car crash, Monona PD reported the driver attempted to flee on foot, climbing over a large fence in the process. Police K9 Jakko was in short distance behind the subject and the subject subsequently surrendered. Both the officer and subject sustained injuries to their hands as a result of scaling the chain link fence. They were treated on scene by EMS. The suspect required stitches to his hand and was conveyed by MOPD to a local hospital, the department said in a release. He was then conveyed to the Dane County Jail.
Monona Officers are required to use sound judgement in their decision to pursue vehicles. This pursuit resulted in the arrest of a subject wanted on numerous outstanding warrants to include open cases for felon in possession of firearm, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and others. At the time of the arrest, the subject was also allegedly in possession of a large quantity of suspected cocaine, oxycodone and a large sum of cash.
"We will not tolerate this type of behavior in our community. The public expects us to do our job, do it safely and to investigate, arrest and apprehend those responsible for unsafe and illegal behaviors which risk the lives of so many in Monona and Dane County, " said Chief Brian Chaney