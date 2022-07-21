The Monona Police Department is in the process of updating its policies on body-worn cameras and recording devices in police squad cars, as part of a department-wide policy overhaul that’s underway now with a consulting firm.
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney shared the department’s body-worn camera and in-car video system policies with Monona City Council on Monday, July 18.
The biggest item of note with the recording device policies, Chaney said, is that officers who are wearing body cameras are not also required to carry the small microphone for the squad car’s video system. Chaney said that these microphones are fragile, broken easily and redundant given the fact that body cameras must be worn in the field. This policy change seems to follow current Monona police practices using this technology.
“We do not require officers who are equipped with our body worn camera, which is a requirement if you go out into the field and patrol, we do not then also require they carry the microphone for the in-car video for the squad,” Chaney said.
Officers can choose to carry the microphone while wearing a camera, but it’s not required, Chaney said.
The department’s squad car cameras are activated manually by officers, when emergency lights on the vehicle are activated, if the car is hit, or when a squad car is traveling over 80 miles per hour. Chaney said these systems are constantly recording and looping footage over old data, and officers at any time can manually save footage by activating the camera.
Chaney added that Lexipol eliminated a part of the policy listing every instance when officers need to be recording on squad car video recording systems, saying it was redundant, limiting and could cause problems in litigation.
“Not everything we do is black and white,” Chaney said.
Instead, Chaney said, the department’s policies on body-worn cameras cover when officers are recording their interactions. Body worn cameras should be activated, the policy said, during all enforcement and investigative contacts, during traffic stops, during activities when officers would normally notify dispatch and during adversarial situations. They should be turned off when police are responding to an incident involving a potential explosive device, due to radio wave transmission.
The Monona City Council is set to take up the recording policies again at the next meeting.
Lexipol Agreement
The policy overhaul is being completed with help from a law enforcement policy management and consulting firm, Lexipol. After a meeting between Chaney and Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen, the two realized that both departments struggle with policy management and implementation.
The meeting led to a resolution that was presented and approved at the Jan. 18 city council meeting allowing for the use of $144,622 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds over the next five years for Lexipol’s services between the two departments.
Chaney said in an interview the department has a target date of the end of this year to complete the updated policies. Among the 200-plus policies are seven key policies that must be reviewed and approved by the public safety committee and the full city council.
The seven policies span a variety of areas, including police K-9s, personnel complaints, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, rendering medical aid, use of force and vehicle pursuits. The police K-9 policy and the personnel complaint policy were both unanimously passed at the council’s June 20 meeting.
Lexipol’s focus is providing recommendations for enforcement policies that are within best practice and in compliance with state and federal statutes, Chaney said.
“That’s their (Lexipol) whole job, is to make sure that everything is in compliance with case laws that change, which can happen frequently,” Chaney said. “There are lawsuits that don’t necessarily mandate the change, but it certainly changes the conversation with respect to best practice.”
In addition to updating the policies, Lexipol is helping the department make the policy and procedural manual available online, making it more user-friendly for both the public and department staff. While the manual isn’t yet available, Chaney said he expects it to be available once all of the new policies are completed and implemented.
“Everything in the policy and procedural manual will be searchable online, making it more user-friendly,” Chaney said. “Not only was I thinking in terms of public access to this information, but also internally to make sure our staff could easily reference, look up, follow and have access to these policies.”
While most of the 200-plus policies are administrative, seven policies have to be reviewed and approved by the public safety committee and the city council, due to the fallout of a case often referred to as the “Arrowhead incident” or the “Keonte Furdge incident” from 2020.
That case involved a settlement out of court after two officers entered Furdge’s residence without a search warrant, leading to Furdge filing a lawsuit citing “bodily injury, pain, suffering, mental distress, humiliation, loss of liberty and incurred expenses.”
The Furdge case led to certain policies requiring approval from the public safety committee and the city council, for increased oversight. However, Chaney said the majority of the other 200-plus policies Lexipol is helping update and work on are administrative, and won’t be weighed in on by city council.
Chaney explained that the purpose of Lexipol is to help create sound policy for police departments across the country, so he believes Monona government officials and residents should trust that the consultant’s recommendations are what’s best for the city.
“The point I’d like to make is that we’ve already invested in a company that has done tons of research into what is the most sound policy for police departments and what will fit your police department,” Chaney said. “It’s okay to put a Monona twist on things, but to make any substantial changes to what they’re recommending is, in my opinion, sort of a waste of money.”
Since the contract with Lexipol spans five years and the department is aiming to complete the policy updates and implementation phase of the project by the end of 2022, in which old policies will be replaced. Chaney said the rest of the contract would be spent with Lexipol checking on best practices and making adjustments based on new court rulings.