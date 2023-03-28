The Monona Public Library is gearing for some large events in the coming months.

In honor of Earth Day, the library will host a S.T.E.A.M. Saturday event around insects, tailored for children in grades kindergarten through 5th grade. The event will run from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and feature guests from the UW-Madison Entomology Department, known as “Insect Ambassadors.” This is a free drop-in event, part of “Remake Learning Days: Badgerland,” a national nonprofit showcase and festival with learning opportunities for youth.