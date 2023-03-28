The Monona Public Library held its annual Loud in the Library fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 28, with more than 200 people in attendance. The game show themed event raised more than $ 15,000 to benefit the library.
The Monona Public Library is gearing for some large events in the coming months.
In honor of Earth Day, the library will host a S.T.E.A.M. Saturday event around insects, tailored for children in grades kindergarten through 5th grade. The event will run from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and feature guests from the UW-Madison Entomology Department, known as “Insect Ambassadors.” This is a free drop-in event, part of “Remake Learning Days: Badgerland,” a national nonprofit showcase and festival with learning opportunities for youth.
The Monona Public Library will also be hosting an event part of the Wisconsin Science Fair, a statewide festival that connects people with science, technology, engineering, art and math. The festival runs Oct. 16-22, and the Monona Public Library will host an interactive science lab, the “Curiosity Cube.”