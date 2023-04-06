Monona firefighter Jake Bisbee waves from the top of the ladder truck, which extends 100 feet into the air. The Monona Fire Department open house in 2019 featured information about fire prevention, safety information, educational materials, giveaways and refreshments.
An advisory referendum on a new public safety building that Monona alders had considered for this April election will likely go to the polls next year, Mayor Mary O’Connor said.
The project, which the city has considered for years as emergency services outgrow the current space at city hall, has an estimated price tag of $46-50 million. The City Council has indicated it wants public input on the project and last September directed city staff to prepare language for an advisory referendum.
But the council ultimately decided it needed more time to prepare for a referendum, O’Connor said.
“We just didn’t feel we had the time to put that all together,” she said. “We wanted to wait for a year from this spring until we’ve got all our ducks in a row.”
O’Connor has said in the past she would like to hire a public relations firm to help the city make the case for the project before a referendum.
The city council last fall met with a firm in closed session to discuss the matter, but the company was busy with the November elections at the time.
The city has contracted with FGM Architects for initial design work on the new building. The firm produced a feasibility study last year, including the estimated price range and some conceptual designs. O’Connor said she has been working with the architects on more specific plans to bring before the public.
“It wouldn’t be a full design, but it would certainly be enough to give people an idea of what it would look like,” she said. “We need to be able to give people a better idea of what they would be voting on.”
O’Connor also said she hoped that construction costs might go down in the coming year.
For years, city staff including first responders have said they need more space to adequately perform their jobs. A 2012 report commissioned by the city found that employees did not have sufficient office, storage or meeting space. The fire and EMS apparatus bay is not designed to accommodate large vehicles like fire trucks. Neither the fire and EMS or police departments have enough sleeping quarters for employees.
“We’ve been kicking this down the road for a long, long, long time. Ten years. I think it’s long overdue,” alder Brian Holmquist said of the project in September.