An advisory referendum on a new public safety building that Monona alders had considered for this April election will likely go to the polls next year, Mayor Mary O’Connor said.

The project, which the city has considered for years as emergency services outgrow the current space at city hall, has an estimated price tag of $46-50 million. The City Council has indicated it wants public input on the project and last September directed city staff to prepare language for an advisory referendum.