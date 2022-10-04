On a brisk, late September day, Reverend John Sheild is wading through his garden, armed with a worn, wood-handled pocket knife.
Dressed in baggy slacks cinched tight at the waist, sneakers and a Wisconsin Badgers cap shielding his glasses from the sun, he moves deliberately. He plucks and bags tomatoes and peppers, tossing plump zucchini, squash and pumpkins to the edge of the plot to be collected later.
It’s an impressive display for a 91-year-old man, but he’s had plenty of practice.
For more than 40 years, John Sheild has kept this vegetable garden at Monona’s San Damiano property, a former friary at 4123 Monona Drive that was recently purchased by the city of Monona.
For four decades, Sheild has been almost single-handedly working the land, planting and weeding and harvesting just about anything that will grow.
Now, as the City of Monona works to determine the future of the property, Sheild is looking toward the future of the garden as well. He hopes to see the garden live on for as long as possible, though he knows he won’t be its sole steward forever. As volunteers look to help at the garden, and interest in the property grows, he said he’s happy that more people are getting to experience a place he loves.
Sheild’s passion for the outdoors has been a lifelong affair, beginning with his upbringing on the outskirts of a small town in South Dakota. His father, in the early 1910s, had worked for Yellowstone National Park, announcing the regular eruptions of the Old Faithful geyser. Growing up, Sheild and his brother Bob kept their own garden, and would sell the sweet corn they grew for 25 cents a dozen.
“I like the work itself,” he says. “When you learn that sort of thing at a young age it stays with you.”
In college at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, Sheild originally joined the military ROTC, but decided against that career path when he graduated.
“I said to myself, ‘I’m a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army, I gotta go kill people,’” he said. “And that was just not something I felt I could do. So I resigned my commission.”
Instead, Sheild went to seminary school at Andover Newton Theological School in Boston. It was there that he met his wife, Jean, who was teaching Sunday school at a church where Sheild helped out. The couple later moved back to South Dakota, where Sheild began work as a pastor, and started a family. Their family now totals four children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Sheild started tending the San Damiano garden in 1966, not long after he and Jean moved to Madison. A college mentor had become head pastor at the Lake Edge United Church of Christ and invited Sheild to join the congregation. Sheild served the church until his retirement in 1993.
Sheild tended a humble garden on Lake Edge grounds, but in 1982 when the Sheild bought a house in Monona, his friend Len Riha invited him to help with the San Damiano plot. The property at the time was home to a friary, the priests of which had allowed Riha to start the garden.
San Damiano at that time looked much the same as it does now, Sheild says.
“The retired priests kept the property mowed and took care of it very religiously, so to speak,” he says. “In those early days, they were glad to have somebody use the space so they didn’t have to mow so much.”
The two men tended the garden together for decades, until Riha was no longer able to work. He passed away in 2019. Since then, Sheild has been the sole steward of the San Damiano garden, gifting his harvest first to the friary priests and now to the St. Stephen’s Food Pantry in Monona.
The garden is two long, rectangular plots separated by a strip of grass just wide enough for Sheild to park his truck. To the north, a stand of trees lets through glimpses of Lake Monona. To the south, the bustle of Monona Drive is hidden in part by rows of traditional corn, known as Teejop Waksik Wicawas, or Four Lakes Ho-Chunk Corn, planted and tended by members of the Ho-Chunk nation.
Over the course of the year, he will grow “everything, except sweet corn and peas.” He gave up on corn after wind storms ruined one too many crops, and the peas he planted grew so well that they crowded out the other veggies.
The amount of time Sheild spends at the garden changes throughout the year, depending on what needs to be done. He estimates he spends a dozen hours there each week, though he has lagged in recent years.
“There were years when I didn’t have a single weed in my garden,” he says. “In those days, I was here almost every single day. But at this point, my age and availability have taken some of my garden time.”
“I’m at the point now where I look forward to getting some help,” he continues. “Last year, I had a woman come down and she wanted to plant some flowers, they’ve done very very well. And two other ladies are going to come next week.”
The city of Monona is currently in the process of evaluating what’s next for the former friary, asking for resident feedback on the future vision. The city is collecting that feedback through an online survey that will be open until Oct. 15, and is accessible on the city’s website.
John hasn’t been too involved in that process, but sees the city’s purchase of the property as a great thing for the Monona community.
“When I’m down here, working in the garden, people quite frequently come by, they’re curious and they like to see the garden,” he said. “That’s an opportunity at that time to extoll the wonders and the virtues of the city of monona for purchasing the property rather than let it go to condos.”
The city will determine a path forward for the property, and John may not be the garden’s caretaker forever. But for now, he says, he is happy just to chat with visitors, weed his garden and spend time with the changing seasons at a place that feels like home.