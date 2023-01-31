Three studies commissioned by Cottage Grove to plan for the future of municipal facilities are now underway, teeing up discussions on how and when the village might construct a library, an EMS station and a municipal services building in the coming years.
Following a public meeting last week where village leaders and consultant FGM Architects presented the scope and aim of the studies to residents, library board members have had their first meetings to develop a master plan for a Cottage Grove library.
In addition to the library plan, FGM is contracted with the village to conduct a pre-design study for a new EMS station and a phasing and cost analysis for a municipal services campus.
The projects have been on the board’s to-do list for years, but recent realizations about the village’s borrowing capacity and financial situation have forced board members to reconsider initial plans.
Past cost estimates for the projects have placed the library between $4.7 and $13.5 million, the village campus around $29.1 million and a new EMS station around $6 million, though those price tags are likely to be updated in FGM’s reports.
All three projects stem from Cottage Grove’s rapid growth.
Staff say they are outgrowing the village’s current municipal buildings, and the village has eyed a library for more than 20 years. Consideration of the EMS station comes via a consultant’s recommendation, after a study last year of the community’s size and response times.
In the board’s 2022-2023 priorities list, a village library and staffing and facilities placed first and second respectively. Fire and EMS ranked fifth on a list of 15 issues ranked by board members.
Coming coverage
Over the next three weeks, the Herald-Independent will be publishing overviews of each of the three buildings, diving into what proponents of each of the three projects say about the need for new facilities in the village.
Next week, we will begin with a deep dive into the library planning process, which the village has been through once before more than a decade ago, only to be thwarted by the 2008 financial crisis.
In terms of planning, the library is the furthest along of any of the proposed buildings, and for years has ranked number one on the board’s priority list. Advocates say Cottage Grove lacks a core community space that a village of its size should have, and without it is missing out on revenue and important services.