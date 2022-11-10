hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS AJ Hrodey named as Male Athlete of the Month by Monona Grove High School By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freshman AJ Hrodey was named by Monona Grove High School as its male recipent of the “Athlete of the Month” award.Hrodey ran for the cross country team this fall season. Below are his responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper. Mackenzie Babcock fourth at the state cross country meet1) Best advice you’ve received from a coach?Just focus on what’s in front of you”2) Favorite rivalry game?Wisconsin vs Minnesota in any sport, but especially hockey3) Go to warm-up song?Remember the Name by Fort Minor4) Favorite subject?Social Studies Monona Grove student performs at statewide concert5) Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?Teaching or sports broadcasting6) Favorite memory with the school program so far?Hosting the Monona Grove Invitational Monona Grove cross country: Girls win Monona Invitational, boys place fifth7) Favorite meal?Salma and Pasta8) Best invention in the last 100 years?Microwave9) Favorite sports team?Chicago Blackhawks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Cross Country csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Gavin Hablewitz, Eddie Rivera and Isaac Dresen unanimous selections on Badger-Small All-Conference first team; other MG football players honored Nathan Haberli, Milo Kohl and Liam Rains make first team for Badger-East All-Conference; other MG soccer players recognized Max Ethridge lands assistant coaching position at Maryville for women's basketball Ratcliff, Cottage Grove Democrat, claims state assembly seat Community Park pickleball courts delayed in Cottage Grove Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin