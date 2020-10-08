Everyone is invited to participate in Monona’s inaugural “Scarecrow Show”. Design a scarecrow or scarecrow scene depicting anything you can dream up, frightening or fun.
The use of bright colors and unique materials is encouraged. The more people that participate, the more fun this contest will be! Individuals, families, businesses and organizations are encouraged to enter.
All entries will receive one pumpkin, a hay bail and one Scarecrow Show sign. A story of the scarecrow display and display title, along with your Scarecrow Show sign are required at each display. You can register for multiple scarecrow kits for multiple scarecrow entries or to make a scarecrow scene to be entered into the best scene category.
Entries will be displayed on your personal lawn, business property, or in Winnequah Park Oct. 24–31. Entries will be judged on originality, quality, and design. All entries must be received by 12:00 pm on Friday, Oct. 16 to be entered into the contest. Supply pick-up will be held in the Dream Park Parking Lot on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Your work will be displayed outdoors so please use sturdy materials. Scarecrows must be durable and able to stand up to Wisconsin’s October weather, including sun, wind, and rain. Use care in choosing your materials.
The public will judge the scarecrows and vote online.
Categories include Best Business display, Best residential display, Best Scene, Best Scarecrow Story and People's Choice. Each entry can win only one category. Winners will be contacted directly and announced on the Monona Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
The cost is $10 for scarecrow materials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.