The Monona Public Library will continue to turn over patrons’ accounts to a collection agency, following a recent decision by the Library Board.
Ryan Claringbole, library director, said Unique Management Services has been used for about a decade. The discussion on whether to continue using a collection agency was prompted by a patron who questioned if the library’s use a collection agency would adversely affect their credit report.
“We’ve been using a collection agency for some time now, since 2010 or 2011,” he said. “It’s the final step for someone who has more than $50 in materials or fines owed to the library. Our goal is not to collect money; our goal is to get the materials back to the library so other patrons can use them.”
Claringbole said eight libraries in the South Central Library System use a collection agency for overdue materials.
“This usually means the person has multiple items, because one item normally doesn’t cost $50,” Claringbole said.
The Monona Public Library does not levy fines for overdue materials, but patrons are notified when they have materials 30 days past the due date. The items then are considered lost, and the patron is told to either return the item or pay the replacement cost.
If after another 45 days, the items are not returned or paid for, the account is automatically turned over to the collection agency. An additional $10 fee is added to the account.
Unlike other bills turned over to a collection agency, the library fine does not affect the patron’s credit score as credit reporting companies no longer collect information reported through municipalities or municipal court records.
Claringbole said most people, after being notified by the collection agency, often visit with library staff to explain what happened to the materials.
“I’ve heard cases of a death in the family, even a fire in the home,” he said. “We tend to err on the side of the patron and sometimes waive the additional fee if they pay for the materials right away.”
Claringbole said the materials are originally purchased with tax dollars, and patrons who neglect to return them are in effect breaking an agreement with the library when they checked out the items. He said the library has turned tens over thousands of dollars’ worth of materials to the collection agency in the past 10 years.
The library director said the alternative to using a collection agency is either turning the matter over to the local police department or assigning the matter to a library staff person. Neither is cost-efficient.
Claringbole said the issue of whether to continue using a collection agency will now be reviewed by the Library Board once a year.
He urged any patron who has overdue materials to contact the library immediately before the matter is turned over to the collection agency. Claringbole can be reached at 222-6127.
