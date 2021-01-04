The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two Sun Prairie residents who died in a homicide-suicide in the town of Sun Prairie on Dec. 28.
James T. Budworth, 45, and Jessica L. Ewers, 44, both of Sun Prairie, were pronounced dead on the scene of a home on the 4600 block of Pierceville Road in the town of Sun Prairie on Dec. 28. According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Budworth and Ewers were a couple that lived together in the home.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Budworth shot and killed Ewers before shooting and killing himself.
“This is yet again, a tragic case of domestic violence, said Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney in a statement. We want to remind anyone that may be in an unsafe living environment or knows someone who is, that help is available.”
Police reported to the home at about 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 28. A forensic examination was completed on Dec. 31.
Both deaths remain under investigation by the county and additional testing is under way.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) offers a help line at 608-251-4445 or 800-747-4045 and urged people to call 911 if they are ever in immediate danger.
For more information on DAIS, go to https://abuseintervention.org/. Other information and resources about domestic abuse are available at https://danesheriff.com/Resources/domestic-abuse.
