Monona Grove softball has season end after loss to Madison Memorial

Jenaya Perez throws a pitch in the sixth inning of Monona Grove's loss to Dodgeville on Thursday, June 10.
Monona Grove’s softball season came to an end with a 4-0 loss to Madison Memorial in the first round of the WIAA softball playoffs on Monday, June 14.
Memorial grabbed a 1-0 lead after the first inning, and added three more runs in the fifth for the 4-0 victory.
Harper Mayfield recorded two hits as Karlie McKenzie pitched a complete game for the Silver Eagles, striking out seven.
Monona Grove softball finishes its season with a record of 15-7.
Dodgeville 17
Monona Grove 2
The Silver Eagles suffered a 17-2 loss in their regular-season finale against Dodgeville on Thursday, June 10.
“There’s that mental letdown of knowing that you won the conference,” said Monona Grove coach Chris Uschan. “We faced some really good pitchers, and we talked about just not having the intensity to show up to the game, and with this game here, you know it didn’t mean anything other than pride and you never want to lose a game on your home field. So right now it’s just really building that mental confidence and coming with the attitude of winning that game.”
In the top of the first inning, Karlie McKenzie gave up a lead-off single, but left the runner stranded at third. Both teams were retired in order in the bottom of the first and the top of the second.
Monona Grove’s best opportunity to drive in a run came at the bottom of the second. After two outs, the Silver Eagles worked back-to-back walks to put runners on second and first. Dodgeville was able to get out of the jam, keeping the score tied at 0-0.
“Sometimes you run into the cold bats, but you got to figure it out, and right now we have to dig down and figure it out before Monday,” said Uschan.
Dodgeville got two runs in the top of the third with some small ball. A walk and a bunt single was followed by back-to back-singles, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.
A fielder’s choice in the top of the fourth pushed the Dodgeville lead to 3-0. In the top of the fifth, Dodgeville added three more runs for a 6-0 lead. An 11-run sixth inning gave the Dodgers a 17-0 lead.
Harper Mayfield reached in the bottom of the sixth with a hit and stole second. That resulted in a two-run inning for the Silver Eagles, but the mercy rule was called, giving Dodgeville a 17-2 victory.
Harper Mayfield makes a catch in Monona Grove's loss to Dodgeville on Thursday, June 10. Mayfield recorded a hit and a stolen base at the plate.
“You’re going to get to a point where the lightswitch flicks and these girls are going to start hitting and once it happens, it’s going to happen,” said Uschan about the offense.
The Monona Grove Varsity Softball team clinched the Badger Conference South Championship title last week, for the first time in school history…
The Silver Eagles end the regular season with the Badger South Conference title and a record of 15-6.