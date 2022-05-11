Local dancers honored

Ten graduating seniors at Dance Studio 3-D will be giving their final performance on stage April 29, 30 & May 1 at the Lake Mills High School Auditorium as part of the annual recital.
Carolyn Hanrahan, daughter of Margaret and Tom Hanrahan of Lake Mills has danced for eight years and will be attending UW-Madison to major in a STEM related field.
Katrina Breaker, daughter of Jeni and Chad Breaker of Lake Mills, will be attending University of Iowa to major in Nursing. She has danced eleven years.
Sydney Williams, daughter of Beth and Tom Williams of Lake Mills has danced for fourteen years and will be majoring in Kinesiology at UW-Madison.
Brianna Radloff, daughter of Wendy and Todd Radloff of Lake Mills plans on majoring in Nursing to later specialize in Neonatal Intensive care. She has danced for thirteen years.
Kaitlyn Twesme, daughter of Stephanie and Scott Twesme of Lake Mills has danced for eleven years and will be attending Purdue University and study to become an Aerospace engineer.
Chloe Thompson, daughter of Stephanie and Michael Thompson has danced for thirteen years mostly at Anita’s Dance Center in Muskego and recently at Studio 3-D. She will be attending UW-Madison for Biomedical Engineering.
Aree Huwe, daughter of Nancy and Jim Huwe of Deerfield has danced for twelve years, and she will be working full time at the Madison airport and obtaining her flight instructors license through their training with hopes of flying corporate or commercial eventually.
Lilly Wendricks, daughter of Kristi and Brian Wendricks from Cambridge, has danced for fourteen years and will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in Kinesiology, minor in dance and certificate in Nutrition with hopes to pursue a PhD in Physical Therapy.
Hailey Last, daughter of Denise and David Last from Cambridge will be attending UW-Madison and majoring in Biomedical Engineering and hopes to save lives with what she creates. She had danced for fourteen years.
Jacob Anderson, son of Barb and Brian Anderson from Cottage Grove, has been dancing for nine years. He will be attending University of Minnesota in the nursing program.