Mackenzie Babcock takes first at state in the 1600, Monona Grove track and field state results

Freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the 1600 meter race at the WIAA Division 1 Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse on Saturday, June 4.
“She put in a lot of training this season, so that she could run a great time here at the end of the season,” said Monona Grove girls track and field coach Sharon Fritz. “On that last lap, and especially with about 250 meters to go, she had an incredibly strong kick to take the lead and finish with the win.”
Babcock took first with a time of four minutes and 56.76 seconds with Elizabeth Schmidt of Merrill (5:00.82) finishing second.
Junior Madeline Hogan qualified for the 100-meter hurdles finals, taking seventh at 15.24 seconds. Hogan finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 45.17 seconds, earning a new school record in the 300.
“Maddie is someone who’s always looking to do multiple events. She’s hoping to compete as a heptathlete after high school; some of the hurdling, along with her jumping and sprinting events, will be able to be channeled in that direction,” said Fritz.
Hogan tied for 10th in the high jump at five feet and two inches.
“She’s flexible and a competitor, so she does well in an environment like this where she can continue to build on the energy from event to event,” said Fritz.
The girls 4x800 relay team of freshman Toni Kozich, senior Elena Kozich, senior Allison Yundt and junior Erica Eastman took 16th at 10:02.26. Senior Jane Procter did not register a mark in the discus throw because of a foul.
For the boys, senior Markale Curry jumped 19th in the triple jump at 41 feet and 11 inches. The 4x100 relay team of senior Tyler Dahlhauser, senior Grant Dahlhauser, junior Brady Voss and junior Cuinn Larsh ran 19th at 43.47 seconds.