While some products have seen an increase in costs due to the COVID-19 health crisis, at least one is going in the other direction.
Not only did all three bids for a new HVAC unit at the Monona Public Library come in under budget, but the winning bid was less than half of what was expected.
The Monona City Council on Monday, July 20, voted to approve a $124,721 contract for Air Temperature Services of Madison. The city had budgeted $262,000 for the project.
“There is a large discrepancy between the lowest bidder and the next lowest bidder,” said Brad Bruun, project manager and GIS specialist with the city.
He said he reached out to Air Temperature Services to ensure they were OK with the low bid, and he was assured they were.
“I feel comfortable with their bid and the company,” Bruun said. “All things considered, I suggest moving forward.”
He said he had been told earlier that some companies might bid low on projects to help guarantee work for employees.
The second bid of $206,530 was submitted by 1901, and the highest bid of $219,000 was submitted by General Heating & Air Conditioning. All three companies are based in Madison.
Bruun said the unit for the library will take at least 10 weeks to arrive after it is ordered.
“A unique thing about this is all the rooftop units at the library not only heat, but they also cool,” he said. “There are five of them, and this is the largest.”
