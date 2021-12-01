Local students learn budgeting skills through visit to a local grocery store

Local students are learning valuable life skills through a simple field trip to the grocery store.
Fifth graders at Granite Ridge School recently walked from the school to the Cottage Grove Piggly Wiggly. The field trip was meant to help them practice their estimated adding, budgeting and planning skills.
“Students had a list of items to purchase and had to keep under their budget--that meant keeping a running total as they moved down their list,” said Alyssa Dohmen, one of the fifth grade teachers. ”One student said it was fun finding the items and thinking about how much it costs.”
“Our family loves being a part of this community and we love having the students here,” said Jeanne Schommer, Piggly Wiggly owner and parent of MG alums. “It’s a fun experience for all of us! We love to see them learning through first hand knowledge.”
“I love that the students have the opportunity to utilize real-life skills in a locally owned business in their community,” added Britt Leach, Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and parent of a fifth grader at GRS. “Providing opportunities for real world application of the skills they are learning is important and impactful for students,” said Ms. Dohmen.
The students also had the opportunity to scan items and were responsible for re-shelving their groceries.