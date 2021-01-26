On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at approximately 9:01 p.m., City of Monona police officers responded a report of shots fired in the 300 block of W Broadway.
Multiple callers reported hearing multiple shots fired followed by the sound of a vehicle speeding away from the area.
Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene who indicated a lone male subject approached an unoccupied vehicle in an area parking lot and shot at the vehicle multiple times. The suspect then entered a vehicle and fled the scene. There were no reports of injuries after this incident, however there was property damage to the vehicle that was targeted.
This incident is currently under investigation.
If anyone witnessed this incident or has information, the Monona Police Department asks you to please contact the department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).
