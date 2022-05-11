hot MONONA GROVE GIRLS SOCCER Monona Grove girls soccer defeats Milton, Beaver Dam By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Five first-half goals by the Monona Grove girls soccer team pushed the Silver Eagles to a 5-1 victory over Beaver Dam on Friday, May 6.Junior midfielder Ally Hilgart scored on an assist from junior forward Delaney Bracken. Junior midfielder Val Giallombardo and senior forward Emma Dyer each scored for Monona Grove.Sophomore midfielder Morgan Hall connected off an assist from senior defender Mara Hein. And junior midfielder Camille Gilbertson scored the fifth goal for the Silver Eagles.Monona Grove is 6-5 on the year.Monona Grove 2, Milton 0The Silver Eagles shut out Milton on Tuesday, May 3 with a 2-0 victory.Junior forward Maia Romero scored both goals for MG. Romero scored in the first half, assisted by sophomore defender Maci Huss, and in the second half, assisted by freshman forward Abby Koonce. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today