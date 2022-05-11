 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE GIRLS SOCCER

Monona Grove girls soccer defeats Milton, Beaver Dam

Five first-half goals by the Monona Grove girls soccer team pushed the Silver Eagles to a 5-1 victory over Beaver Dam on Friday, May 6.

Junior midfielder Ally Hilgart scored on an assist from junior forward Delaney Bracken. Junior midfielder Val Giallombardo and senior forward Emma Dyer each scored for Monona Grove.

Sophomore midfielder Morgan Hall connected off an assist from senior defender Mara Hein. And junior midfielder Camille Gilbertson scored the fifth goal for the Silver Eagles.

Monona Grove is 6-5 on the year.

Monona Grove 2, Milton 0

The Silver Eagles shut out Milton on Tuesday, May 3 with a 2-0 victory.

Junior forward Maia Romero scored both goals for MG. Romero scored in the first half, assisted by sophomore defender Maci Huss, and in the second half, assisted by freshman forward Abby Koonce.

Tags

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK