Monona Grove boys hockey defeats West Salem in overtime, loses to Wisconsin Rapids

At the Wisconsin Rapids Tournament last weekend, the Silver Eagles earned a win against West Salem, and took a loss to Wisconsin Rapids over the weekend.
Monona Grove 3, West Salem 2
Monona Grove senior forward Max Unitan scored the winning goal in overtime for the Silver Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 12, winning 3-2 over West Salem.
In the first period, Connor Brown gave West Salem (10-14) a 1-0 lead.
Sophomore forward Wyatt Groth tied the game for MG with a goal in the third period, assisted by Unitan. West Salem took a 2-1 lead with under five minutes to play before Groth sent the game into overtime with a goal, assisted by Unitan and sophomore forward Tyson Turner.
In overtime, Unitan hit the winner, assisted by Groth to seal the 3-2 victory for the Silver Eagles. Monona Grove sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 21 saves in net.
MG (9-15 overall, 5-7 conference) finishes the regular season in fourth place in the Badger-East Conference standings. The Silver Eagles face the McFarland Spartans (13-11, 8-4) at the McFarland Community Ice Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, in the first round of the playoffs.
Monona Grove 3,
West Salem 2 OT
Monona Grove 0 0 2 1 — 3
West Salem 1 0 1 0 —2
1st period
W- Connor Brown (Zach Long, Noah LaFleur), 16:57.
3rd period
MG- Wyatt Groth (Max Unitan), 6:37. W- Noah LaFleur (Zach Long, Garrett Mueller), 13:36. MG- Wyatt Groth (Max Unitan, Tyson Turner), 13:54.
Overtime
MG- Max Unitan (Wyatt Groth), 6:20.
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Monona Grove 3
Two third-period goals by the Red Raiders gave the Silver Eagles a 5-3 loss on Friday, Feb. 11.
After falling behind to the Red Raiders 2-0 in the first period, sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio cut the deficit in half with a goal, assisted by junior defensemen Triton Karns-Bingham.
In the second period, Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to a 3-1 lead before sophomore forward Tyson Turner scored for MG, assisted by sophomore forward Wyatt Groth. Monona Grove tied the game on a power play when senior forward Daniel Hawker scored, assisted by senior forward Max Unitan and Turner.
With under 10 minutes to go in the third period, the Red Raiders (18-6, 7-3) scored twice to take the 5-3 victory. Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven recorded 22 saves.
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Monona Grove 3
Wisconsin Rapids 2 1 2 — 5
Monona Grove 1 2 0 — 3
1st period
W- Josh Dekarske (Carson Gunderson), 4:01. W- Carson Gunderson (Carsen Gause, Josh Dekarske), 6:46. MG- Nicolo Quartuccio (Triton Karns-Bingham), 9:02.
2nd period
W- Carsen Gause (PP) (Carson Gunderson, Josh Dekarske), 2:59. MG- Tyson Turner (Wyatt Groth), 11:46. MG- Daniel Hawker (PP) (Max Unitan, Tyson Turner), 15:02.
3rd period
W- Carsen Gause (Dane Kubisiak), 12:50. W- Carter Morrison (Trevor Vilbaum), 13:19.