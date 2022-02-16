 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE BOYS HOCKEY

Monona Grove boys hockey defeats West Salem in overtime, loses to Wisconsin Rapids

Wyatt Groth
Buy Now

Sophomore forward Wyatt Groth scored twice in a 3-2 overtime win over West Salem on Saturday, Feb. 12. 

At the Wisconsin Rapids Tournament last weekend, the Silver Eagles earned a win against West Salem, and took a loss to Wisconsin Rapids over the weekend.

Monona Grove 3, West Salem 2

Monona Grove senior forward Max Unitan scored the winning goal in overtime for the Silver Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 12, winning 3-2 over West Salem.

In the first period, Connor Brown gave West Salem (10-14) a 1-0 lead.

Sophomore forward Wyatt Groth tied the game for MG with a goal in the third period, assisted by Unitan. West Salem took a 2-1 lead with under five minutes to play before Groth sent the game into overtime with a goal, assisted by Unitan and sophomore forward Tyson Turner.

In overtime, Unitan hit the winner, assisted by Groth to seal the 3-2 victory for the Silver Eagles. Monona Grove sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 21 saves in net.

MG (9-15 overall, 5-7 conference) finishes the regular season in fourth place in the Badger-East Conference standings. The Silver Eagles face the McFarland Spartans (13-11, 8-4) at the McFarland Community Ice Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, in the first round of the playoffs.

Monona Grove 3,

West Salem 2 OT

Monona Grove 0 0 2 1 — 3

West Salem 1 0 1 0 —2

1st period

W- Connor Brown (Zach Long, Noah LaFleur), 16:57.

3rd period

MG- Wyatt Groth (Max Unitan), 6:37. W- Noah LaFleur (Zach Long, Garrett Mueller), 13:36. MG- Wyatt Groth (Max Unitan, Tyson Turner), 13:54.

Overtime

MG- Max Unitan (Wyatt Groth), 6:20.

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Monona Grove 3

Two third-period goals by the Red Raiders gave the Silver Eagles a 5-3 loss on Friday, Feb. 11.

After falling behind to the Red Raiders 2-0 in the first period, sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio cut the deficit in half with a goal, assisted by junior defensemen Triton Karns-Bingham.

In the second period, Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to a 3-1 lead before sophomore forward Tyson Turner scored for MG, assisted by sophomore forward Wyatt Groth. Monona Grove tied the game on a power play when senior forward Daniel Hawker scored, assisted by senior forward Max Unitan and Turner.

With under 10 minutes to go in the third period, the Red Raiders (18-6, 7-3) scored twice to take the 5-3 victory. Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven recorded 22 saves.

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Monona Grove 3

Wisconsin Rapids 2 1 2 — 5

Monona Grove 1 2 0 — 3

1st period

W- Josh Dekarske (Carson Gunderson), 4:01. W- Carson Gunderson (Carsen Gause, Josh Dekarske), 6:46. MG- Nicolo Quartuccio (Triton Karns-Bingham), 9:02.

2nd period

W- Carsen Gause (PP) (Carson Gunderson, Josh Dekarske), 2:59. MG- Tyson Turner (Wyatt Groth), 11:46. MG- Daniel Hawker (PP) (Max Unitan, Tyson Turner), 15:02.

3rd period

W- Carsen Gause (Dane Kubisiak), 12:50. W- Carter Morrison (Trevor Vilbaum), 13:19.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK