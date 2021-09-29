Monona Grove girls golf fifth at Badger East Conference Championship

Lauren Reed finished 10th overall at the Badger East Conference Championship on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
At the Badger East Conference Championship held at Evansville Golf Course, Monona Grove finished fifth out of eight teams on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Lauren Reed shot a 99 to finish in 10th overall. Alex Hayes carded a 108, taking 15th place.
Josie Gennerman (112) and Grace Westberg (113) also scored for the Silver Eagles. Kaylee Power’s score of 130 was not used in the team tally.
Waunakee ran away with the championship, winning by 45 strokes. The Warriors were led by Izzi Stricker, youngest daughter of PGA golfer Steve Stricker, who claimed medalist honors after shooting an 80.
Team scores: Waunakee 342, Milton 387, DeForest 420, Fort Atkinson 427, Monona Grove 432, Beaver Dam 461, Stoughton 461, Watertown 496.