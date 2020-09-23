The Town of Cottage Grove polling place on Nov. 3 has moved to the Town Garage at 4062 County Road N. This site is adjacent to the Town Hall, the usual polling site.
Parking will still be mostly at the Town Hall. Voting at the Town Garage will provide more space for adequate social distancing on election day, the town stated in Town Board Resolution 2020-09-21.
The canvassing of absentee ballots will be done at a central count location, Town Hall, rather than at the polling place, in order to reduce congestion at the polling place and allow poll workers there to focus entirely on in-person voters. The Town Board made this official with Ordinance 2020-09-21.
The canvassing of absentee ballots must begin no sooner that 7 a.m. on election day, and be completed by 10 p.m. on election day. The Clerk shall give at least 48 hours’ notice of the meeting of the Board of Absentee Canvassers.
The canvassing of absentee ballots is a public process and observers are welcome under the same rules enforced at the polling place. (see https://elections.wi.gov/sites/elections.wi.gov/files/2019-01/election_observer_rules_at_a_glance_printable_2018_11448.pdf)
